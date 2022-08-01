International
BREAKING: Biden Says US Ready to Negotiate With Russia on Replacement for START Strategic Arms Control Treaty
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/cyberactivist-group-killnet-declares-war-on-lockheed-martin-1097998322.html
Cyberactivist Group Killnet Declares War on Lockheed Martin
Cyberactivist Group Killnet Declares War on Lockheed Martin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pro-Russian hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation on Monday that targets US arms-making giant... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
The cyberactivist promised to "paralyze" manufacturing control systems of the maker of HIMARS rockets. The Killnet leader urged other hacktivist networks to join the struggle and leak personal details of Lockheed employees online.
lockheed martin, hacktivists, hacking, hacker group

Cyberactivist Group Killnet Declares War on Lockheed Martin

11:04 GMT 01.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / EMMANUEL DUNANDThis photograph taken on June 13, 2022, shows the logo from US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin on display at the Eurosatory international land and airland defence and security trade fair, in Villepinte, a northern suburb of Paris.
This photograph taken on June 13, 2022, shows the logo from US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin on display at the Eurosatory international land and airland defence and security trade fair, in Villepinte, a northern suburb of Paris. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pro-Russian hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation on Monday that targets US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin.

"Starting today, defense industry corporation Lockheed Martin will be a target of my cyberattacks… I am against weapons! I am against merchants of death," the group’s leader who goes under the alias KillMilk wrote on social media.

The cyberactivist promised to "paralyze" manufacturing control systems of the maker of HIMARS rockets. The Killnet leader urged other hacktivist networks to join the struggle and leak personal details of Lockheed employees online.
