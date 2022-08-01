https://sputniknews.com/20220801/cyberactivist-group-killnet-declares-war-on-lockheed-martin-1097998322.html

Cyberactivist Group Killnet Declares War on Lockheed Martin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pro-Russian hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation on Monday that targets US arms-making giant...

The cyberactivist promised to "paralyze" manufacturing control systems of the maker of HIMARS rockets. The Killnet leader urged other hacktivist networks to join the struggle and leak personal details of Lockheed employees online.

