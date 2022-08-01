https://sputniknews.com/20220801/cyberactivist-group-killnet-declares-war-on-lockheed-martin-1097998322.html
Cyberactivist Group Killnet Declares War on Lockheed Martin
Cyberactivist Group Killnet Declares War on Lockheed Martin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pro-Russian hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation on Monday that targets US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin.
The cyberactivist promised to "paralyze" manufacturing control systems of the maker of HIMARS rockets. The Killnet leader urged other hacktivist networks to join the struggle and leak personal details of Lockheed employees online.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pro-Russian hacktivist collective Killnet announced the start of a hack-and-leak operation on Monday that targets US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin.
"Starting today, defense industry corporation Lockheed Martin will be a target of my cyberattacks… I am against weapons! I am against merchants of death," the group’s leader who goes under the alias KillMilk wrote on social media.
The cyberactivist promised to "paralyze" manufacturing control systems of the maker of HIMARS rockets. The Killnet leader urged other hacktivist networks to join the struggle and leak personal details of Lockheed employees online.