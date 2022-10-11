https://sputniknews.com/20221011/g7-leaders-will-provide-support-to-ukraine-for-as-long-as-it-takes-joint-statement-1101733087.html

G7 Leaders Will Provide Support to Ukraine for 'As Long As It Takes': Joint Statement

G7 Leaders Will Provide Support to Ukraine for 'As Long As It Takes': Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday held and emergency meeting and reassured Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky that... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

"We reassured President Zelensky that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the G7 said in a joint statement. "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes."The group will also continue tpo coordinate efforts to meet Kiev's military and defense equipment needs.According to the joint statement, the G7 is exploring ways to ensure the Ukraine reconstruction efforts are supported with funds from Russia."Ensuring Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, including exploring avenues to do so with funds from Russia; pursuing accountability for Russia crimes committed during the war," the G7 said in the joint statement.At the same time, the G7 vowed to continue to impose further economic costs on Russia."We have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia," the G7 said in a joint statement after an emergency meeting on Ukraine.In the joint statement the group also noted that the G7 members are "deeply troubled" by the deliberate damage caused to Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and welcome the ongoing investigations into the matter."We are deeply troubled by the deliberate damage to the Nordstream pipelines in international waters in the Baltic Sea and strongly condemn any deliberate disruption of critical infrastructure," the G7 said in a joint statement. "We welcome ongoing investigations."The G7 leaders held a virtual meeting earlier in the day in response to Russia’s most intense missile strikes in months on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia launched the strikes in retaliation for what is believed to be a Ukrainian attack last Saturday on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

