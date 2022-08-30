International
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/how-could-the-west-have-better-spent-the-billions-it-wasted-arming-ukraine-1100166752.html
How Could the West Have Better Spent the Billions It Wasted Arming Ukraine?
How Could the West Have Better Spent the Billions It Wasted Arming Ukraine?
Western economies are currently going through some tough times: rampant inflation, rising interest rates, slowdown of economic activity and skyrocketing fuel... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T11:37+0000
2022-08-30T11:43+0000
infographics
ukraine
us
assistance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100170595_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_83654f6790e74e37bae78b311033a91c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100170595_155:0:1115:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0479c6938b0197a68bc7f350b712268d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographics, ukraine, us, assistance, инфографика
infographics, ukraine, us, assistance, инфографика

How Could the West Have Better Spent the Billions It Wasted Arming Ukraine?

11:37 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 30.08.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Western economies are currently going through some tough times: rampant inflation, rising interest rates, slowdown of economic activity and skyrocketing fuel and energy prices. This, however, did not stop them from allocating $40 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, which could have arguably been spent on more constructive things.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала