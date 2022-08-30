https://sputniknews.com/20220830/how-could-the-west-have-better-spent-the-billions-it-wasted-arming-ukraine-1100166752.html
How Could the West Have Better Spent the Billions It Wasted Arming Ukraine?
How Could the West Have Better Spent the Billions It Wasted Arming Ukraine?
Western economies are currently going through some tough times: rampant inflation, rising interest rates, slowdown of economic activity and skyrocketing fuel... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T11:37+0000
2022-08-30T11:37+0000
2022-08-30T11:43+0000
infographics
ukraine
us
assistance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100170595_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_83654f6790e74e37bae78b311033a91c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100170595_155:0:1115:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0479c6938b0197a68bc7f350b712268d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
infographics, ukraine, us, assistance, инфографика
infographics, ukraine, us, assistance, инфографика
How Could the West Have Better Spent the Billions It Wasted Arming Ukraine?
11:37 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 30.08.2022)
Western economies are currently going through some tough times: rampant inflation, rising interest rates, slowdown of economic activity and skyrocketing fuel and energy prices. This, however, did not stop them from allocating $40 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, which could have arguably been spent on more constructive things.