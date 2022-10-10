https://sputniknews.com/20221010/nord-stream-2-ag-lowers-pressure-in-second-leg-of-pipeline-1101687961.html
Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second Leg of Pipeline
Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second Leg of Pipeline
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline's operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second leg as a precautionary measure.
"The Nord Stream 2 operator has reduced the pressure in line B to around 50 bar as a precautionary measure. Further steps will be determined based on the results of a survey of the pipeline lines and discussions with the involved government agencies," the operator said in a statement.On September 30, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Nord Stream pipelines. While all members of the council condemned the suspected sabotage as unacceptable, Russia later ended up rejected from partaking in the international investigation of the incident.On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repairing the system.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union believes the gas link was sabotaged.
russia
Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second Leg of Pipeline
13:10 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 13:16 GMT 10.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline’s operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second leg as a precautionary measure.
"The Nord Stream 2 operator has reduced the pressure in line B to around 50 bar as a precautionary measure. Further steps will be determined based on the results of a survey of the pipeline lines and discussions with the involved government agencies," the operator said in a statement.
On September 30, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Nord Stream pipelines. While all members of the council condemned the suspected sabotage as unacceptable, Russia later ended up rejected from partaking in the international investigation of the incident
On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repairing the system.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union believes the gas link was sabotaged.