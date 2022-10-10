https://sputniknews.com/20221010/nord-stream-2-ag-lowers-pressure-in-second-leg-of-pipeline-1101687961.html

Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second Leg of Pipeline

Nord Stream 2 AG Lowers Pressure in Second Leg of Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nord Stream 2 AG, the gas pipeline’s operator, said on Monday that it had lowered pressure in the second leg as a precautionary measure. 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T13:10+0000

2022-10-10T13:10+0000

2022-10-10T13:16+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream 2

gas

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/02/1093516179_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_3f11ed9e6cde4203c0a54c7c43df6070.jpg

"The Nord Stream 2 operator has reduced the pressure in line B to around 50 bar as a precautionary measure. Further steps will be determined based on the results of a survey of the pipeline lines and discussions with the involved government agencies," the operator said in a statement.On September 30, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Nord Stream pipelines. While all members of the council condemned the suspected sabotage as unacceptable, Russia later ended up rejected from partaking in the international investigation of the incident.On September 26, a sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline network caused a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage under the Baltic Sea. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repairing the system.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union believes the gas link was sabotaged.

https://sputniknews.com/20221007/us-navy-aircraft-flew-near-nord-stream-2-pipeline-hours-after-rupture---reports-1101624784.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream 2, gas, russia