Bill Murray Kissed, Straddled ‘Much Younger’ Woman on ‘Being Mortal’ Film Set, Report Reveals

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094977854_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecae0a031ff66318adef81e42db8bf.jpg
When news of “inappropriate behavior” halting production on the film set of “Being Mortal” broke in April, little information about what had transpired was provided, even to other members of the crew.
According to a Monday report by Puck
, actor Bill Murray kissed and straddled a “much younger” actress on the set in April 2022
. The woman, whose name was not disclosed, told the outlet that with Murray’s weight against her, she couldn’t move, even when he kissed her on the mouth while they were both wearing medical masks.
The woman said she filed a complaint against Murray, as did another staff member who saw the incident occur.
Murray was reportedly surprised that she reacted the way that she did, saying he thought he was being funny, not sexual, as she read it. He alluded to that perception later, when he told CNBC that he “thought [it] was funny.”
”I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray said on April 30. “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to ... investigate it, and so they stopped the production.
”We’re both professionals,” he added. “We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well … So we’re talking about it.”
The incident shut down the production of “Being Mortal,” an adaptation of Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” and comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut. The film cost Disney’s Searchlight $20 million to produce, and Ansari has reportedly struggled to find another studio to take the film.
Murray has also had other complaints brought against him over the years, including by actress Geena Davis, who said he berated her on the set of the 1990 film ‘Quick Change” in front of hundreds of people. She also said Murray placed a massage device on her in her hotel room after she declined his offer to do so.