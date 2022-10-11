https://sputniknews.com/20221011/bill-murray-kissed-straddled-much-younger-woman-on-being-mortal-film-set-report-reveals-1101741838.html

Bill Murray Kissed, Straddled ‘Much Younger’ Woman on ‘Being Mortal’ Film Set, Report Reveals

Bill Murray Kissed, Straddled ‘Much Younger’ Woman on ‘Being Mortal’ Film Set, Report Reveals

When news of “inappropriate behavior” halting production on the film set of “Being Mortal” broke in April, little information about what had transpired was... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to a Monday report by Puck, actor Bill Murray kissed and straddled a “much younger” actress on the set in April 2022. The woman, whose name was not disclosed, told the outlet that with Murray’s weight against her, she couldn’t move, even when he kissed her on the mouth while they were both wearing medical masks.Murray was reportedly surprised that she reacted the way that she did, saying he thought he was being funny, not sexual, as she read it. He alluded to that perception later, when he told CNBC that he “thought [it] was funny.””We’re both professionals,” he added. “We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well … So we’re talking about it.”Murray has also had other complaints brought against him over the years, including by actress Geena Davis, who said he berated her on the set of the 1990 film ‘Quick Change” in front of hundreds of people. She also said Murray placed a massage device on her in her hotel room after she declined his offer to do so.

