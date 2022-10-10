https://sputniknews.com/20221010/one-dead-after-pickup-truck-plows-into-crowd-in-colorado---sheriffs-office-1101663549.html

One Dead After Pickup Truck Plows Into Crowd in Colorado - Sheriff’s Office

One Dead After Pickup Truck Plows Into Crowd in Colorado - Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a pickup truck rammed through a crowd outside a bar in the US state... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-10T00:23+0000

2022-10-10T00:23+0000

2022-10-10T00:23+0000

americas

us

news

colorado

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae5388ed5753da8662a0a338d72cb8a.jpg

A 29-year-old man drove a pickup truck through a crowd in the city of Golden at around 01:43 a.m. local time on Sunday (07:43 GMT), after an altercation outside a bar.According to the release, the suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault."Witnesses reported an altercation occurred outside the Rock Rest Lodge just prior to the hit and run," the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office specified, adding that it appears that the suspect "intentionally drove into the victims, striking at least 8 individuals, including restaurant employees."The suspect was taken into custody along with the owner of the pickup truck, who also faces charges. The owner of the vehicle was one of the two passengers inside the truck at the time of the hit and run, according to police.

americas

colorado

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, news, colorado