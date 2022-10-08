Imran Khan Likely to Be Put Under House Arrest, Reports Claim

International
LIVE: Assange Supporters Form Human Chain Around UK Parliament
Pakistan's federal government is likely to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Islamabad, multiple news outlets have reported. Although it is not yet clear what charges Khan may face, action by the administration will come soon after he announces dates for his ambitious Haqeeqi Azaadi march. Local news channel ARY reported that Khan would be arrested in connection with a foreign funding case.Dawn.com reported that the ousted prime minister would be detained under the Mainteinance of Public Ordinance, either in Islamabad or before entering the city once he starts his march from Punjab.However, Khan has still not announced the dates or venue of the protest, but told party workers that the march would take place at some point after October 9, the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Khan said that the rally will take on the government and seek the dissolution of Pakistan’s legislative assembly.The reports came after PTI politicians, including Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman, and Saif Niazi, were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).PTI spokesperson Fawad Hussain Chaudhry called the arrests a sign that the current government is "panicking" after the announcement of the protest.Meanwhile, another media report said that ahead of the march, Islamabad would be sealed and about 1,000 containers would be placed on highways to stop vehicles and protesters from entering the city. The government will reportedly also resort to helicopters and drones to use tear gas against the Haqeeqi Azaadi protesters.This will be Khan’s first major rally after he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote by Shehbaz Sharif in April.In May, he announced another rally, but the event was abruptly called off at the last minute after party members arrived in the federal capital. Khan has addressed many public gatherings over the past few months at both state and local levels.
Imran Khan Likely to Be Put Under House Arrest, Reports Claim

11:17 GMT 08.10.2022
Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan this week held a series of meetings with members of his party to prepare for the much-touted Haqeeqi Azaadi (“Real Independence”) march.
Pakistan's federal government is likely to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Islamabad, multiple news outlets have reported.
Although it is not yet clear what charges Khan may face, action by the administration will come soon after he announces dates for his ambitious Haqeeqi Azaadi march. Local news channel ARY reported that Khan would be arrested in connection with a foreign funding case.
Dawn.com reported that the ousted prime minister would be detained under the Mainteinance of Public Ordinance, either in Islamabad or before entering the city once he starts his march from Punjab.
However, Khan has still not announced the dates or venue of the protest, but told party workers that the march would take place at some point after October 9, the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Khan said that the rally will take on the government and seek the dissolution of Pakistan’s legislative assembly.
The reports came after PTI politicians, including Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman, and Saif Niazi, were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
PTI spokesperson Fawad Hussain Chaudhry called the arrests a sign that the current government is "panicking" after the announcement of the protest.
Meanwhile, another media report said that ahead of the march, Islamabad would be sealed and about 1,000 containers would be placed on highways to stop vehicles and protesters from entering the city. The government will reportedly also resort to helicopters and drones to use tear gas against the Haqeeqi Azaadi protesters.
This will be Khan’s first major rally after he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote by Shehbaz Sharif in April.
In May, he announced another rally, but the event was abruptly called off at the last minute after party members arrived in the federal capital. Khan has addressed many public gatherings over the past few months at both state and local levels.
