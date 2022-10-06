https://sputniknews.com/20221006/imran-khan-all-set-for-real-freedom-march-as-pakistani-ex-pm-makes-final-call-1101561238.html

Imran Khan All Set for ‘Real Freedom March’ as Pakistani Ex-PM Makes Final Call

Last month, former Prime Minister Khan said that he would call for a massive anti-government protest, terming the rally the “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom)... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Party Chairman Imran Khan held close-door meetings with central Punjab members on Wednesday in which he reportedly discussed details and preparations for his ambitious real freedom protest march, Pakistani Dawn newspaper has claimed.According to the report, Khan and colleagues also discussed how the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government may try to stop the march and what alternatives may be sought.Khan said that the rally will take on the government and seek the dissolution of Pakistan’s assembly.The former prime minister expects at least 6,000 party members from each district of Punjab to join the march. He has not revealed the exact date and place of the event so far.This will be Khan’s first major rally after he was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote by Sharif in April.In May, he called another rally, but the event was abruptly called off at the last minute after party members arrived at the federal capital. Khan has been addressing many public gatherings over the past few months, all of which have been either state-level or small gatherings.

