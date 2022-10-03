https://sputniknews.com/20221003/pakistan-court-dismisses-contempt-case-against-former-pm-imran-khan--1101461067.html

Pakistan Court Dismisses Contempt Case Against Former PM Imran Khan

In August, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan made controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, after which a... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday withdrew the contempt charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) party leader Imran Khan in a case which related to the threatening of a female judge. In its observation, a five-member bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said they're satisfied with the apology made by Khan last week.Soon after Khan's comment, the IHC unanimously initiated contempt of court proceedings against Khan, the PTI chief and former Prime Minister.Last week on Friday, the PTI chairman reached Islamabad lower court to personally apologize to Chaudhry -- but the judge was on leave. Khan further stated that he would never do anything in the future that might hurt the dignity of any court or the judiciary. However, on the same evening, a magistrate issued an arrest warrant against him in the same matter.Khan, on Sunday, was granted interim bail until October 7th by the Islamabad High Court after his lawyer deposited a sum of 10,000 Pakistani rupees ($44).

pakistan

