Imran Khan Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For ‘Secretly’ Repairing Ties With India to ‘Make Money’

New Delhi revoked the semi-autonomous status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in a parliamentary vote in August 2019, and split the region into two...

pakistan

imran khan

shehbaz sharif

kashmir

jammu

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Friday that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan is “secretly” seeking to mend its rift with India, and “overlooking” the countries' differences over Jammu and Kashmir.Khan told the crowd that his government cut ties with India after Delhi scrapped the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in a parliamentary vote in August 2019.The cricketer-turned-politician then accused Sharif of trying to repair the relationship with New Delhi for his own “business interests”.The former prime minister further accused the Sharif government of “following the instructions” of foreign powers which helped Shebaz gain power.“The new government is just a stooge of the those who instigated my being ousted from power,” Khan remarked, reiterating his previous charge that the no-confidence motion brought against his government by Sharif in April was done so at the behest of the US.Khan also accused Sharif of leaking confidential conversations between him and his former principal secretary Azam Khan. The leaked audio files reportedly contain discussions between the former PM and his staffer on how to cite the diplomatic cable received from the Islamabad’s embassy in Washington into official records.The diplomatic cable reportedly contains a message from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu advocating Khan’s removal from power before he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.“If Imran Khan is not defeated in the no-confidence motion then Pakistan will have to bear the price. Pakistan will benefit if Khan is removed,” Khan quoted the diplomatic cable as saying.

