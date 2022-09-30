International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/imran-khan-slams-pakistan-pm-sharif-for-secretly-repairing-ties-with-india-to-make-money-1101373982.html
Imran Khan Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For ‘Secretly’ Repairing Ties With India to ‘Make Money’
Imran Khan Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For ‘Secretly’ Repairing Ties With India to ‘Make Money’
New Delhi revoked the semi-autonomous status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in a parliamentary vote in August 2019, and split the region into two... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T15:50+0000
2022-09-30T15:50+0000
world
pakistan
imran khan
shehbaz sharif
kashmir
jammu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100860949_0:0:3005:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_e34499dbd09271389766460130e67cf9.jpg
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Friday that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan is “secretly” seeking to mend its rift with India, and “overlooking” the countries' differences over Jammu and Kashmir.Khan told the crowd that his government cut ties with India after Delhi scrapped the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in a parliamentary vote in August 2019.The cricketer-turned-politician then accused Sharif of trying to repair the relationship with New Delhi for his own “business interests”.The former prime minister further accused the Sharif government of “following the instructions” of foreign powers which helped Shebaz gain power.“The new government is just a stooge of the those who instigated my being ousted from power,” Khan remarked, reiterating his previous charge that the no-confidence motion brought against his government by Sharif in April was done so at the behest of the US.Khan also accused Sharif of leaking confidential conversations between him and his former principal secretary Azam Khan. The leaked audio files reportedly contain discussions between the former PM and his staffer on how to cite the diplomatic cable received from the Islamabad’s embassy in Washington into official records.The diplomatic cable reportedly contains a message from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu advocating Khan’s removal from power before he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.“If Imran Khan is not defeated in the no-confidence motion then Pakistan will have to bear the price. Pakistan will benefit if Khan is removed,” Khan quoted the diplomatic cable as saying.
pakistan
kashmir
jammu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100860949_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0a8745fb70ab811d489142049129a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, imran khan, shehbaz sharif, kashmir, jammu
pakistan, imran khan, shehbaz sharif, kashmir, jammu

Imran Khan Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For ‘Secretly’ Repairing Ties With India to ‘Make Money’

15:50 GMT 30.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI BOBYLYOVPrime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI BOBYLYOV
Subscribe
International
India
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
New Delhi revoked the semi-autonomous status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in a parliamentary vote in August 2019, and split the region into two federal territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan rejected the move since it controls a part of the Kashmir region but India claims the entire Jammu and Kashmir region belongs to it.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Friday that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in Pakistan is “secretly” seeking to mend its rift with India, and “overlooking” the countries' differences over Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the past 35 years, more than 100,000 people have sacrificed their life for the cause of Kashmir. I raised the issue of Kashmir on every international forum when I was prime minister,” Khan said during an address in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Thursday.

Khan told the crowd that his government cut ties with India after Delhi scrapped the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in a parliamentary vote in August 2019.

“Trade with a big country such as India would have been beneficial for us. But my government decided that we won’t compromise our stand on Kashmir,” said Khan, who has maintained that Islamabad should resume talks with New Delhi only after the Indian government backtracks on its August 2019 decision.

The cricketer-turned-politician then accused Sharif of trying to repair the relationship with New Delhi for his own “business interests”.

“They are secretly mending ties with India just to make money… Money is like God for them,” Khan said.

The former prime minister further accused the Sharif government of “following the instructions” of foreign powers which helped Shebaz gain power.
“The new government is just a stooge of the those who instigated my being ousted from power,” Khan remarked, reiterating his previous charge that the no-confidence motion brought against his government by Sharif in April was done so at the behest of the US.
Khan also accused Sharif of leaking confidential conversations between him and his former principal secretary Azam Khan. The leaked audio files reportedly contain discussions between the former PM and his staffer on how to cite the diplomatic cable received from the Islamabad’s embassy in Washington into official records.
The diplomatic cable reportedly contains a message from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu advocating Khan’s removal from power before he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.
Khan said that the leaks just proved his claim that he was ousted from power under a “foreign-hatched conspiracy”.
“If Imran Khan is not defeated in the no-confidence motion then Pakistan will have to bear the price. Pakistan will benefit if Khan is removed,” Khan quoted the diplomatic cable as saying.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала