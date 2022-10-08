https://sputniknews.com/20221008/beijing-slams-new-us-export-controls-on-chinese-tech-companies-1101639307.html

Beijing Slams New US Export Controls on Chinese Tech Companies

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States abuses export control measures to target Chinese companies, while preserving its own technological hegemony, Chinese...

"Because of the need to maintain technological hegemony, the US abuses export controls to maliciously obstruct and suppress Chinese companies," Mao said.The spokesperson stressed that Washington's policy departs from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade norms, while not only damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affecting the rights and interests of American companies.Mao added that politicization of science, technology, trade and economic spheres would not curb China's development and instead backfire on the US.On Friday, Washington added 31 Chinese tech entities to a so-called "unverified list", which includes companies that US officials were not able to inspect and determine if they are trustworthy enough for importing sensitive technology.

