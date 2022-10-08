International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221008/beijing-slams-new-us-export-controls-on-chinese-tech-companies-1101639307.html
Beijing Slams New US Export Controls on Chinese Tech Companies
Beijing Slams New US Export Controls on Chinese Tech Companies
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States abuses export control measures to target Chinese companies, while preserving its own technological hegemony, Chinese... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-08T13:46+0000
2022-10-08T13:46+0000
world
china
us
technology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104051/41/1040514108_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_df17a8b1d206a1981f60aa6ca8f62192.jpg
"Because of the need to maintain technological hegemony, the US abuses export controls to maliciously obstruct and suppress Chinese companies," Mao said.The spokesperson stressed that Washington's policy departs from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade norms, while not only damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affecting the rights and interests of American companies.Mao added that politicization of science, technology, trade and economic spheres would not curb China's development and instead backfire on the US.On Friday, Washington added 31 Chinese tech entities to a so-called "unverified list", which includes companies that US officials were not able to inspect and determine if they are trustworthy enough for importing sensitive technology.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/us-efforts-to-curb-semiconductor-tech-exports-to-china-are-nonsense-pundit-says-1101509157.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104051/41/1040514108_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_1dd7be3e1c7ca2342eb7ec27ce6a1d0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, technology
china, us, technology

Beijing Slams New US Export Controls on Chinese Tech Companies

13:46 GMT 08.10.2022
© Wikipedia / ahenobarbus View of Beijing, China.
View of Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
© Wikipedia / ahenobarbus
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States abuses export control measures to target Chinese companies, while preserving its own technological hegemony, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a briefing on Saturday, commenting on Washington's new restrictions on China's access to US semiconductors and chip-making technology.
"Because of the need to maintain technological hegemony, the US abuses export controls to maliciously obstruct and suppress Chinese companies," Mao said.
The spokesperson stressed that Washington's policy departs from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade norms, while not only damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affecting the rights and interests of American companies.
Mao added that politicization of science, technology, trade and economic spheres would not curb China's development and instead backfire on the US.
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
Opinion & Analysis
US Efforts to Curb Semiconductor Tech Exports to China are 'Nonsense', Pundit Says
4 October, 17:12 GMT
On Friday, Washington added 31 Chinese tech entities to a so-called "unverified list", which includes companies that US officials were not able to inspect and determine if they are trustworthy enough for importing sensitive technology.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала