Chinese Embassy Calls US Moves to Restrict China's Access to Chips 'Sci-Tech Hegemony'

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States actions to restrict China’s access to semiconductor technologies are "sci-tech hegemony" that will result in the... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the United States expanded controls on exports of supercomputers and semiconductors with respect to 28 entities located in China. The Biden administration cited the impact advanced computing technologies, supercomputers, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment have on enabling military modernization, including the development of weapons of mass destruction, noting that alleged human rights abuses in China are the main reason for introducing the new export controls.The United States is attempting to use its technological prowess as an advantage to hobble and suppress the development of emerging markets and developing countries in a bid to make China and the rest of the developing world stay at the lower end of the industrial chain, the statement said.

