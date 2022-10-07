https://sputniknews.com/20221007/philadelphia-apologizes-for-unethical-experiments-on-imprisoned-blacks---statement-1101622222.html

Philadelphia Apologizes for Unethical Experiments on Imprisoned Blacks - Statement

WASHINGTON, October 7 (Sputnik) - Philadelphia issued a formal apology to more than 300 men and their families for city-approved unethical experiments

"The City of Philadelphia takes the opportunity to apologize for the experiments conducted by the University of Pennsylvania at Philadelphia’s Holmesburg Prison," the city said in a statement issued on Thursday.The city's apology comes 20 years after a federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by over 300 inmates subjected to experiments conducted by Dr. Albert Kligman, a pioneer in the field of dermatology whose work led to the development of the acne treatment now sold as Retin-A.According to the Philly Voice, pharmaceutical powerhouses such as Johnson & Johnson and Dow Chemical Company sponsored the research, seeing benefits in experimenting on "inexpensive" human test subjects.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in the statement said the city was also sorry it took so long to address these "inhumane and horrific" historic wrongs, which his administration aimed to rectify.

