Sources Confirm Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Been Planning a Divorce for 'Weeks'
Sources Confirm Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Been Planning a Divorce for ‘Weeks’
A source confirmed to People that Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and American football quarterback Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers. The couple first married in 2009 and have two children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9.
It was first reported last week that the power couple, Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, were living separately, sparking rumors that there was trouble in paradise for the couple, who have a combined net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars. Then on Tuesday, Bündchen was seen sans wedding ring as she was on her way to the gym with her two children.According to sources, Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks,” and the decision to do so was “not something that just happened today.” A source added that Bündchen has yet to “file anything” and that the couple may not necessarily follow through on their divorce.It was reported that Bündchen was excited for Brady to retire from football, which he did in his 22nd season in 2021, but just a few months later, he ended his retirement and returned to the field to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (he played his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots).In an interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen expressed her desire to return to work after raising her and Brady’s children.“I feel very fulfilled in a way, as a mother and as a wife,” Bündchen told Elle in a past interview. “And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”Bündchen also added that she has some concerns with Brady playing football at the age of 45, calling the sport “violent.”“This is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “Ultimately, I have my concerns, definitely have had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she added. “At 42, I feel more connected to my purpose.”The term “seesaw marriage” was coined by writer and journalist Hanna Rosin, and defines a seesaw marriage as two partners dividing the roles of breadwinner and child-care provider into a shared, fluid system.“The division of earnings might be 40:60 or 80:20 — and a year or two later may flip, giving each partner a shot at satisfaction,” Rosin writes in her book “The End of Men.”
Sources Confirm Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Been Planning a Divorce for ‘Weeks’
A source confirmed to People that Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and American football quarterback Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers. The couple first married in 2009 and have two children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9.
It was first reported
last week that the power couple, Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, were living separately, sparking rumors that there was trouble in paradise for the couple, who have a combined net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars. Then on Tuesday, Bündchen was seen sans wedding ring as she was on her way to the gym with her two children.
According to sources, Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks,” and the decision to do so was “not something that just happened today.” A source added that Bündchen has yet to “file anything” and that the couple may not necessarily follow through on their divorce.
"Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for awhile but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," a source told People
. "This is not something that just happened today."
It was reported that Bündchen was excited for Brady to retire from football, which he did in his 22nd season in 2021, but just a few months later, he ended his retirement and returned to the field to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (he played his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots).
In an interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen expressed her desire to return to work after raising her and Brady’s children.
“I feel very fulfilled in a way, as a mother and as a wife,” Bündchen told Elle in a past interview. “And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”
Bündchen also added that she has some concerns with Brady playing football at the age of 45, calling the sport “violent.”
“This is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “Ultimately, I have my concerns, definitely have had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”
“I’ve done my part, which is to be there for (Tom),” she said. “I moved to Boston (when he was with the Patriots) and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and be fulfilled in his career, it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”
“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do,” she added. “At 42, I feel more connected to my purpose.”
The term “seesaw marriage” was coined by writer and journalist Hanna Rosin, and defines a seesaw marriage as two partners dividing the roles of breadwinner and child-care provider into a shared, fluid system.
“The division of earnings might be 40:60 or 80:20 — and a year or two later may flip, giving each partner a shot at satisfaction,” Rosin writes in her book “The End of Men.”