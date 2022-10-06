https://sputniknews.com/20221006/record-number-of-germans-dissatisfied-with-economic-situation-in-country---poll-1101586890.html
Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll
Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of German citizens are discontent with the economic situation in the country, which is higher than after the... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T21:32+0000
2022-10-06T21:32+0000
2022-10-06T21:32+0000
world
germany
europe
economy
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094386756_0:31:3433:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_df728bbb727b0957219fbe69934074c6.jpg
The poll indicated that 80% of Germans assess the economic situation negatively, with 47% of them rating it as "less good" and 33% as "bad." These figures are almost twice as high as the results of a survey conducted under the previous government in 2021, and are a record high compared to 2009, when the research company assessed citizens' dissatisfaction a year after the global crisis. That year, the discontent rate was slightly over 70%.The poll showed that 85% of German citizens are concerned about the situation in the country, which is 34% higher than the figures of the last similar survey conducted in 2020. Only 11% of people feel confident about the future, which, compared with the last survey, shows a 33% drop and is a record low since the beginning of such surveys in 1997.Over half of respondents (53%) believe that the economic situation in Germany will be worse in a year. Every third citizen (32%) expects it to be about the same, and only 12% are of the opinion that the economic situation will improve, according to the survey.The poll was conducted from October 3-5 among 1,307 people, with the margin of error not exceeding three percentage points.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/prospects-of-recession-in-eu-depend-on-blocs-management-of-energy-crisis---eu-commission-1101586791.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094386756_351:0:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b06bb659d7f6029677a3667d79bb331a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, europe, economy, poll
germany, europe, economy, poll
Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of German citizens are discontent with the economic situation in the country, which is higher than after the global crisis of 2008, according to a survey by the German political research company Infratest dimap, released on Thursday by public broadcaster ARD.
The poll indicated that 80% of Germans assess the economic situation negatively, with 47% of them rating it as "less good" and 33% as "bad." These figures are almost twice as high as the results of a survey conducted under the previous government in 2021, and are a record high compared to 2009, when the research company assessed citizens' dissatisfaction a year after the global crisis. That year, the discontent rate was slightly over 70%.
The poll showed that 85% of German citizens are concerned about the situation in the country, which is 34% higher than the figures of the last similar survey conducted in 2020. Only 11% of people feel confident about the future, which, compared with the last survey, shows a 33% drop and is a record low since the beginning of such surveys in 1997.
Over half of respondents (53%) believe that the economic situation in Germany will be worse in a year. Every third citizen (32%) expects it to be about the same, and only 12% are of the opinion that the economic situation will improve, according to the survey.
The poll was conducted from October 3-5 among 1,307 people, with the margin of error not exceeding three percentage points.