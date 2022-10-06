International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/record-number-of-germans-dissatisfied-with-economic-situation-in-country---poll-1101586890.html
Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll
Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of German citizens are discontent with the economic situation in the country, which is higher than after the... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T21:32+0000
2022-10-06T21:32+0000
world
germany
europe
economy
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094386756_0:31:3433:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_df728bbb727b0957219fbe69934074c6.jpg
The poll indicated that 80% of Germans assess the economic situation negatively, with 47% of them rating it as "less good" and 33% as "bad." These figures are almost twice as high as the results of a survey conducted under the previous government in 2021, and are a record high compared to 2009, when the research company assessed citizens' dissatisfaction a year after the global crisis. That year, the discontent rate was slightly over 70%.The poll showed that 85% of German citizens are concerned about the situation in the country, which is 34% higher than the figures of the last similar survey conducted in 2020. Only 11% of people feel confident about the future, which, compared with the last survey, shows a 33% drop and is a record low since the beginning of such surveys in 1997.Over half of respondents (53%) believe that the economic situation in Germany will be worse in a year. Every third citizen (32%) expects it to be about the same, and only 12% are of the opinion that the economic situation will improve, according to the survey.The poll was conducted from October 3-5 among 1,307 people, with the margin of error not exceeding three percentage points.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/prospects-of-recession-in-eu-depend-on-blocs-management-of-energy-crisis---eu-commission-1101586791.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094386756_351:0:3082:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b06bb659d7f6029677a3667d79bb331a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, europe, economy, poll
germany, europe, economy, poll

Record Number of Germans Dissatisfied With Economic Situation in Country - Poll

21:32 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerPeople fill up the shopping streets in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
People fill up the shopping streets in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
International
India
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The overwhelming majority of German citizens are discontent with the economic situation in the country, which is higher than after the global crisis of 2008, according to a survey by the German political research company Infratest dimap, released on Thursday by public broadcaster ARD.
The poll indicated that 80% of Germans assess the economic situation negatively, with 47% of them rating it as "less good" and 33% as "bad." These figures are almost twice as high as the results of a survey conducted under the previous government in 2021, and are a record high compared to 2009, when the research company assessed citizens' dissatisfaction a year after the global crisis. That year, the discontent rate was slightly over 70%.
The poll showed that 85% of German citizens are concerned about the situation in the country, which is 34% higher than the figures of the last similar survey conducted in 2020. Only 11% of people feel confident about the future, which, compared with the last survey, shows a 33% drop and is a record low since the beginning of such surveys in 1997.
European Union flags flap in the wind as two gardeners work on the outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
World
Prospects of Recession in EU Depend on Bloc's Management of Energy Crisis - EU Commission
21:26 GMT
Over half of respondents (53%) believe that the economic situation in Germany will be worse in a year. Every third citizen (32%) expects it to be about the same, and only 12% are of the opinion that the economic situation will improve, according to the survey.
The poll was conducted from October 3-5 among 1,307 people, with the margin of error not exceeding three percentage points.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала