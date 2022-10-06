https://sputniknews.com/20221006/prospects-of-recession-in-eu-depend-on-blocs-management-of-energy-crisis---eu-commission-1101586791.html
Prospects of Recession in EU Depend on Bloc's Management of Energy Crisis - EU Commission
Prospects of Recession in EU Depend on Bloc's Management of Energy Crisis - EU Commission
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prospects of recession in the EU will depend to a large extent on how the bloc will be managing the current energy crisis, European... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T21:26+0000
2022-10-06T21:26+0000
2022-10-06T21:26+0000
world
eu
european union (eu)
recession
energy crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774064_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_420a129eed41a52e7fe14e54b1ef01e2.jpg
"If we manage to ensure sufficient energy supplies, we can avoid this scenario. A lot will depend on how we will be managing the energy crisis," Dombrovksis said in an interview with Euronews, answering the question on whether a recession is likely to take hold in the EU.The European Commission would probably be revising upwards this year's growth forecast of 2.7%, though the economic environment has been rapidly deteriorating with confidence indicators going down, Dombrovksis stated.Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth across the continent, exacerbating inflation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774064_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88ba7f0d910f5925cdced8744cb6d600.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu, european union (eu), recession, energy crisis
eu, european union (eu), recession, energy crisis
Prospects of Recession in EU Depend on Bloc's Management of Energy Crisis - EU Commission
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prospects of recession in the EU will depend to a large extent on how the bloc will be managing the current energy crisis, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
"If we manage to ensure sufficient energy supplies, we can avoid this scenario. A lot will depend on how we will be managing the energy crisis," Dombrovksis said in an interview with Euronews, answering the question on whether a recession is likely to take hold in the EU.
The European Commission would probably be revising upwards this year's growth forecast of 2.7%, though the economic environment has been rapidly deteriorating with confidence indicators going down, Dombrovksis stated.
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth across the continent, exacerbating inflation.