https://sputniknews.com/20221006/analyst-us-blames-opec-for-cuts-but-stays-mute-about-global-damages-inflicted-by-fed-hikes-1101578895.html

Analyst: US Blames OPEC+ for Cuts, But Stays Mute About Global Damages Inflicted by Fed Hikes

Analyst: US Blames OPEC+ for Cuts, But Stays Mute About Global Damages Inflicted by Fed Hikes

The Biden administration is up in arms over OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November 2022. The US president urged... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T15:40+0000

2022-10-06T15:40+0000

2022-10-06T15:40+0000

opinion & analysis

us

middle east

saudi arabia

russia

opec

oil

inflation

recession

2022 midterms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104687/56/1046875687_7:0:4131:2320_1920x0_80_0_0_961f95dde27322d9a0bf0005ff2a91fd.jpg

"The global economy consumes about 100 million barrels per day, and when OPEC+ reduces by two million, which is equivalent to a reduction in production by 2%, this reduction is considered a sharp reduction, which will force oil prices to respond to the rise by a large percentage and in a very short period. Oil prices will rise more than the decrease in quantity, because oil is a necessary commodity and the demand curve is [inelastic]," explained Dr. Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst.Prior to OPEC+'s announcement, the Biden administration's senior energy, economic and foreign policy officials tried to persuade allied Middle Eastern states, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to vote against the move, according to CNN.The media outlet quoted draft talking points circulated by the White House to the Treasury Department on October 3 which called the prospect of production cuts a "total disaster" and claimed that it could be taken as a "hostile act." CNN cited an unnamed US official as saying that the White House is "having a spasm and panicking." Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised their fourth-quarter 2022 Brent oil forecast by $10 to $110 per barrel.Al Ibrahim expects a further decline in the euro, the pound sterling, and the lira, as well as many currencies of importing countries. He added that "most of the shares of international companies will decline due to the decrease in their profits, which will be negatively affected by the rise in production costs resulting from the rise in energy prices."According to the Epoch Times, the cuts have dealt a heavy blow to President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party ahead of the November elections. Republicans have repeatedly chastised Biden for curbing the domestic crude production while championing the Democratic Party's "green agenda." US energy prices started to soar last year amid accelerating inflation. Eventually in October 2021, consumer prices went up, with inflation hitting a 31-year high. Presently, inflation remains at a 40-year high and is called a top concern among likely US voters ahead of the midterms."OPEC is taking advantage of President Biden’s reliance on foreign oil and slashing supply," tweeted Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), adding that US drivers will now experience higher costs at the pump.While the White House has repeatedly tried to pin the blame for rallying gasoline costs on Russia, US energy industry leaders cite Biden's "hostile" attitude to oil production and fossil fuels as a key reason behind the trend. New York billionaire and refiner John Catsimatidis told NTD News earlier this week that the US and Canada could jointly produce enough oil for their own needs and for export and expressed concerns about Biden's incapability of handling the situation.Rules for Thee and Not for MeOil-producing economies won't be affected so dramatically as those of their oil-importing peers, noted Al Ibrahim. This fact prompted some observers to speculate that oil-producing countries had deliberately deepened a recession in oil-importing countries, the analyst remarked, adding that Democratic Representative Ro Khanna from California went even so far as to threaten Saudi Arabia with severing aviation part supplies and preventing Boeing and Raytheon from collaborating with Riyadh. For her part, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that OPEC+ "aligned" with Russia.Yet, no one has held the US responsible for dragging the world's economy into recession by applying the Federal Reserve's policies, the analyst stressed, adding that Khanna's bellicose stance is most likely triggered by fear of losing the upcoming midterm elections.The UN has recently called upon the US Federal Reserve and other major western central banks to stop raising interest rates as the measure is bleeding the economies of developing countries dry."It is acceptable for America to search for its interests, and in the same breath it does not want others to search for their interests," Al Ibrahim said. "Has freedom and sovereignty become monopolized by America? German Economy Minister Robert Habeck accuses the United States of imposing astronomical prices for gas supplies. Why doesn't America consider the gas prices it offers to its ally Germany a hostile act?"The analyst pointed out that the decision to reduce production was taken by the whole OPEC+ group, which consists of 23 countries, and not only Saudi Arabia. "It is the right of all OPEC Plus countries to preserve their interests," he highlighted.Earlier, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman shredded allegations from journalists that the cuts could be seen as "belligerent" at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting. The Saudi official elaborated that the move was aimed at stabilizing the oil market."We have our economic plans and we have a vision of 2030 and a future to build for us and for future generations, and our economic decisions are in line with our interests, and we do not care whether any party in any country wins or loses," the Riyadh-based analyst concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20221005/economic-experts-opecs-oil-cuts-to-fan-us--european-inflation-bring-western-model-to-reckoning-1101549471.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221006/bidens-white-house-fuming-over-opec-production-cut-move-1101560286.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-investor-fed-interest-rate-hike-fueling-global-recession-1101398516.html

saudi arabia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, middle east, saudi arabia, russia, opec, oil, inflation, recession, 2022 midterms