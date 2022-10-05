https://sputniknews.com/20221005/pentagon-himars-rockets-supplied-to-kiev-can-reach-crimea-1101523471.html

Pentagon: HIMARS Rockets Supplied to Kiev Can Reach Crimea

Laura Cooper, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and European Affairs, has stated that HIMARS missile systems that Washington continues supplying to Kiev “can reach the vast majority of targets, including Crimea.”The remarks came as she announced the Biden administration’s additional security aid to Kiev, which she said is “valued at up to $625 million” and which “will contribute to meeting Ukraine's critical defense needs.”Moscow Warns West Against Providing Kiev With Arms Shortly after Moscow kicked off the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the US and its allies responded by slapping packages of “severe” sanctions against Russia and ramping up their military support for Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly slammed the West for its weapon supplies to Kiev, with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warning that "any weapon, [and] any arms shipment on the Ukrainian territory" would be considered “a legitimate target” by the Russian military.For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has recently stressed that “Washington has once again demonstrated how much it has lost touch with reality, having actually become a party” to the Ukraine conflict. According to her, “further evidence of this is the US Congress recently agreeing on the allocation of a new assistance package to the Kiev regime worth almost $12 billion.”Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted in his address to the nation in late September that the West’s current goal is “to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy” Russia. Putin referred to “some irresponsible politicians in the West,“ who “talk about plans to organize the supply of long-range offensive weapons to Ukraine, systems that are capable of launching strikes against Crimea and other regions of Russia.”

