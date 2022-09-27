https://sputniknews.com/20220927/more-americans-oppose-sending-military-aid-to-ukraine-without-diplomatic-efforts---poll-1101290478.html

More Americans Oppose Sending Military Aid to Ukraine Without Diplomatic Efforts - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly half of Americans are against sending military aid to Ukraine if the US is not involved in diplomatic efforts to resolve the... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

Almost half of respondents (47%) said they only support the continuation of US military aid to Ukraine if Washington is involved in ongoing diplomacy, the poll showed on Tuesday. About 40% expressed their support for providing weapons to Kiev regardless of the negotiation process.Roughly 58% say they would oppose the US providing military aid to Ukraine at current levels if their own country suffers higher gas prices and a higher cost of goods.The poll also revealed that 57% of likely voters support the US pursuing diplomatic negotiations as soon as possible to end the conflict, while only 32% oppose such efforts.Six percent of those surveyed further recognized that Russia's special military operation is among the top issues the US is currently facing. Other concerns included inflation, gun violence and the state of the American economy.The survey was conducted from September 16 to 19, and included responses from 1,215 voters nationwide. The margin of error is three percentage points.

