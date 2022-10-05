International
BREAKING: Putin Approves Ratification of Accession Treaties With DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/norway-to-sink-temperature-at-train-stations-by-four-degrees-amid-power-supply-woes-1101519418.html
Norway to Sink Temperature at Train Stations by Four Degrees Amid Power Supply Woes
Norway to Sink Temperature at Train Stations by Four Degrees Amid Power Supply Woes
Despite Norway being one of Europe's major electricity exporters, the Nordic country's authorities have previously warned of a “pressed” power supply and even... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-05T06:24+0000
2022-10-05T06:24+0000
energy crisis in europe
europe
norway
news
scandinavia
power outage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107297/18/1072971852_0:80:1280:800_1920x0_80_0_0_f74d6af8bd19710fb5ff275ccd065b61.jpg
Bane Nor, the government agency managing Norway's railway network, has announced that it would lower the temperature at the country's 334 train stations from 21 to 17 degrees Celsius in a bid to reduce energy consumption.The measure is meant to reduce energy consumption by 10% and save up to NOK 13 million ($1.25 million) annually.The agency has also lowered the temperature in its own offices, citing exorbitant electricity bills in parts of the country due to stark regional differences. For instance, in south-western Norway, expenses have increased by up to 300%.“We are facing an electricity crisis in Europe, where there is a need to reduce both energy consumption and the high electricity bills. This also has a positive effect on the environment, and we want to contribute to that endeavor,” Bane Nor Knut Øivind Ruud Johansen, director of stations, said in a statement.Earlier this year, Norwegian electricity grid operator Statnett said that under certain circumstances that involve low water levels in hydropower reservoirs, the Nordic country risks a “pressed” security of supply towards and through the winter of 2023.Norway, one of Europe’s biggest electricity exporters, even considered limiting power shipments abroad to prevent domestic shortages, as prices surged to near-record levels amid rocketing demand.This comes amid an unprecedented power crisis across Europe following Brussels' sanctions campaign against Russian energy, intended as “punishment” for Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. However, the sanctions backfired spectacularly, as the spike in energy prices drastically drove up household costs and general inflation across the entire EU, prompting governments to pump billions into relief efforts to dull the economic pain.In a bid to dampen the effect of the energy crisis, stern savings measures are being implemented across Europe, as countries are scrambling to replace Russian energy. Among others, Denmark recently announced it would lower the temperature in public places to 17 degrees. Several German regions stopped illuminating landmarks and switched to cold showers in public buildings, whereas France and Sweden decided to dim street lighting.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/probably-uncomfortable-for-most-people-denmark-lowers-down-inside-temperature-to-save-energy-1101450132.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107297/18/1072971852_118:0:1185:800_1920x0_80_0_0_86d0fe027b3e09a2c64fe663ccc852f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, norway, news, scandinavia, power outage
europe, norway, news, scandinavia, power outage

Norway to Sink Temperature at Train Stations by Four Degrees Amid Power Supply Woes

06:24 GMT 05.10.2022
© Photo : Region of Northern LaplandAn artists' impression of the proposed Arctic railway from Rovaniemi in Finland to Kirkenes in Norway
An artists' impression of the proposed Arctic railway from Rovaniemi in Finland to Kirkenes in Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
© Photo : Region of Northern Lapland
Subscribe
International
India
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Despite Norway being one of Europe's major electricity exporters, the Nordic country's authorities have previously warned of a “pressed” power supply and even considered limiting power shipments abroad to prevent domestic shortages, as prices surged to near-record levels.
Bane Nor, the government agency managing Norway's railway network, has announced that it would lower the temperature at the country's 334 train stations from 21 to 17 degrees Celsius in a bid to reduce energy consumption.
The measure is meant to reduce energy consumption by 10% and save up to NOK 13 million ($1.25 million) annually.
The agency has also lowered the temperature in its own offices, citing exorbitant electricity bills in parts of the country due to stark regional differences. For instance, in south-western Norway, expenses have increased by up to 300%.
“We are facing an electricity crisis in Europe, where there is a need to reduce both energy consumption and the high electricity bills. This also has a positive effect on the environment, and we want to contribute to that endeavor,” Bane Nor Knut Øivind Ruud Johansen, director of stations, said in a statement.

“When it comes to energy and money, we have to save where we can. The temperature will drop a few degrees in the waiting rooms, but we expect people to be dressed for Norwegian autumn weather,” he added, stressing that compared with the outside temperature it will still be “nice, warm and dry.”

Earlier this year, Norwegian electricity grid operator Statnett said that under certain circumstances that involve low water levels in hydropower reservoirs, the Nordic country risks a “pressed” security of supply towards and through the winter of 2023.
Norway, one of Europe’s biggest electricity exporters, even considered limiting power shipments abroad to prevent domestic shortages, as prices surged to near-record levels amid rocketing demand.
Office job - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
'Probably Uncomfortable for Most People': Denmark Lowers Down Inside Temperature to Save Energy
3 October, 07:27 GMT
This comes amid an unprecedented power crisis across Europe following Brussels' sanctions campaign against Russian energy, intended as “punishment” for Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. However, the sanctions backfired spectacularly, as the spike in energy prices drastically drove up household costs and general inflation across the entire EU, prompting governments to pump billions into relief efforts to dull the economic pain.
In a bid to dampen the effect of the energy crisis, stern savings measures are being implemented across Europe, as countries are scrambling to replace Russian energy. Among others, Denmark recently announced it would lower the temperature in public places to 17 degrees. Several German regions stopped illuminating landmarks and switched to cold showers in public buildings, whereas France and Sweden decided to dim street lighting.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала