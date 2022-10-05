https://sputniknews.com/20221005/norway-to-sink-temperature-at-train-stations-by-four-degrees-amid-power-supply-woes-1101519418.html

Norway to Sink Temperature at Train Stations by Four Degrees Amid Power Supply Woes

Bane Nor, the government agency managing Norway's railway network, has announced that it would lower the temperature at the country's 334 train stations from 21 to 17 degrees Celsius in a bid to reduce energy consumption.The measure is meant to reduce energy consumption by 10% and save up to NOK 13 million ($1.25 million) annually.The agency has also lowered the temperature in its own offices, citing exorbitant electricity bills in parts of the country due to stark regional differences. For instance, in south-western Norway, expenses have increased by up to 300%.“We are facing an electricity crisis in Europe, where there is a need to reduce both energy consumption and the high electricity bills. This also has a positive effect on the environment, and we want to contribute to that endeavor,” Bane Nor Knut Øivind Ruud Johansen, director of stations, said in a statement.Earlier this year, Norwegian electricity grid operator Statnett said that under certain circumstances that involve low water levels in hydropower reservoirs, the Nordic country risks a “pressed” security of supply towards and through the winter of 2023.Norway, one of Europe’s biggest electricity exporters, even considered limiting power shipments abroad to prevent domestic shortages, as prices surged to near-record levels amid rocketing demand.This comes amid an unprecedented power crisis across Europe following Brussels' sanctions campaign against Russian energy, intended as “punishment” for Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. However, the sanctions backfired spectacularly, as the spike in energy prices drastically drove up household costs and general inflation across the entire EU, prompting governments to pump billions into relief efforts to dull the economic pain.In a bid to dampen the effect of the energy crisis, stern savings measures are being implemented across Europe, as countries are scrambling to replace Russian energy. Among others, Denmark recently announced it would lower the temperature in public places to 17 degrees. Several German regions stopped illuminating landmarks and switched to cold showers in public buildings, whereas France and Sweden decided to dim street lighting.

