Accession of New Regions to Advance Russian Cause in Ukraine - Ex-US State Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The accession of new regions to Russia will help Moscow's goals in Ukraine, while the international recognition of the move is possible... 04.10.2022

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the establishment of new subjects within the country.The Russian lower house on Monday unanimously ratified the agreements, which the Federation Council will consider at a meeting on Tuesday.Black said it is important for people to recognize the areas being annexed into Russia are places where the population is predominantly ethnic Russian.Black also does not think that it will be possible for Ukraine to win the territories back despite the success in Kherson.Black went on to say that although the Russians lost some material, some vehicles and some arms and ammunition, the Ukrainian army lost a tremendous number of troops who were killed by Russian artillery as they advanced into the area.

