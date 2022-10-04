https://sputniknews.com/20221004/peace-in-ukraine-possible-if-biden-administration-halts-military-aid---ex-us-state-senator-1101483273.html

Peace in Ukraine Possible if Biden Administration Halts Military Aid - Ex-US State Senator

Last week, the United States pledged an additional $1.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 18 new HIMARS systems. The Pentagon said the US has now committed nearly $17 billion in military aid to Ukraine since January 2021.The overspending that has been taking place in the West, he added, has destabilized the currency markets and caused all sorts of economic dislocations.Black said it is unclear if talks to end the conflict in Ukraine can be successful.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself campaigned in 2019 on the promise to stop the conflict in Donbas and revive the Minsk peace accords, the former lawmaker said. However, under the influence of NATO and the West, he reversed course and became "a man of war," black added.Meanwhile, Black said the US needs to start taking care of things back home rather than sending military aid, especially given the economy is becoming shakier by the day.Last week, US Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed legislation that contained $12.4 billion in new aid for Ukraine, including $4.5 billion in economic assistance, $3 billion in security aid, $2.8 billion for US European Command and $1.5 billion to replenish US weapons stocks.

