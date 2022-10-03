https://sputniknews.com/20221003/tplf-says-withdrew-troops-from-ethiopias-amhara-afar-to-meet-elusive-eritrean-offensive-1101478483.html

TPLF Says Withdrew Troops From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar, to Meet Elusive Eritrean Offensive

TPLF Says Withdrew Troops From Ethiopia’s Amhara, Afar, to Meet Elusive Eritrean Offensive

03.10.2022

The TPLF said on Sunday it was withdrawing its forces from northern Amhara and western Afar in order to counter what it claims is a joint offensive being led by Eritrea.In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda claimed that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) had lost “tens of thousands of troops and materiel” attempting to take back North Wollo, a region of northern Amhara the TPLF invaded in late August.“Now that [the] Abiy Regime's repeated counter-offensives in this front have been effectively thwarted and the regime has now fully handed over its resources to Isaias Afeworki, our forces are being redeployed to better confront head-on threats elsewhere and reverse the second round of genocidal campaign waged by the twin tyrants in the Horn.”The TPLF launched its attack on Amhara and Afar on August 24, and a week later on August 31, claimed that Eritrea had invaded Tigray “in four directions” in conjunction with an ENDF offensive from western parts of Tigray it has long occupied. Eritrea fought alongside Ethiopia in the first round of the war, from November 2020 until December 2021, having recently forged an alliance after ending a 20-year-long war that had been started by the TPLF in 1998, when it was still the ruling party in Ethiopia.However, to date, the TPLF’s claims remain the only source of information about the supposed Eritrean offensive aside from Mike Hammer, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, who claimed the US has been “tracking Eritrean troop movements across the border.” As Sputnik has reported, the US has secretly supported the TPLF’s war, even while posturing as a neutral actor interested in peace.For example, there are several published photos of Eritrean artillery pieces and tanks positioned in defensive locations just inside Eritrea, near the border. Other photos, such as those near the town of Sheraro, which the TPLF claimed the Eritreans had seized, show lines of buses and other vehicles, but no weaponry of any kind and no sign of the epic battles described by Getachew, with their “tens of thousands” of fallen. None of the photos show the “5 divisions fully equipped with mechanized support” that the TPLF has claimed Eritrea sent into Tigray.Nearly two years of conflict have created a massive humanitarian crisis, which has been compounded by a terrible drought plaguing much of the Horn of Africa. Around 10 million Ethiopians require food assistance, according to the United Nations, most of them in Tigray, Afar, and Somali states.

