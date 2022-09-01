https://sputniknews.com/20220901/ethiopia-accuses-tplf-of-new-attack-on-western-tigray-as-insurgent-group-claims-eritrean-invasion-1100286064.html

Ethiopia Accuses TPLF of New Attack on Western Tigray as Insurgent Group Claims Eritrean Invasion

In another round of confusing back-and-forth accusations, the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the governing force... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

A day after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of beginning a new westward drive toward the Sudanese border, the TPLF has accused Ethiopia and Eritrea of launching an invasion of its territory in almost the same area.The area in question is formally a western part of Tigray state, although only because when the TPLF took power in Ethiopia in 1991, they annexed parts of Amhara state into Tigray, including the four westernmost districts. The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has remained in control of those districts throughout the two-year-long war with the TPLF that began with a TPLF sneak attack on ENDF forces in Mekelle in November 2020.That, too, is claimed by both sides to have been perpetrated by the other side.The offensive is in keeping with trends reported inside Tigray in recent weeks, pointing to a massive shifting of men and materiel along the B30 highway in the west, and the A2 in the east, prior to the outbreak of hostilities on August 24.TPLF Claims Eritrea Re-Entered WarOn Thursday, the TPLF levied its own accusations in western Tigray, claiming that the ENDF had positioned forces inside Eritrea and launched a “joint” invasion near Adyabo.“The enemy has begun a massive offensive towards Adyabo in four directions. The centerpiece of the enemy’s offensive consists of attacks from Fiqya Gebre to Ademeyti; from Selamo to Sheraro; from Gobo Tsin’at to Adi Aser and Irdi Mathias; and from Adi Goshu to Adi Aser,” the Tigray Military Command said in the statement.As Reuters noted, verifying the TPLF’s accusations is nearly impossible, although there has been some fighting near Sheraro in the past, including a brief break in the ceasefire in May when Eritrean artillery killed several people in the town and the TPLF responded with attacks that it said killed 300 soldiers.In an interview in January with Eritrean television following the ceasefire with the TPLF, Afwerki seemed to indicate a willingness to intervene in Ethiopia again if its stability were threatened.Thursday comments on Twitter by Eritrea’s ambassador to Kenya, Beyene Russom, also seemed to indicate that Eritrean forces were involved in fighting in Tigray.Calling the TPLF attack a “mistake,” he said it “won’t have a chance to make another mistake,” adding: "Victory to the Eritrean Defense Forces and the people of Eritrea is inevitable."Five Months of Peace EndedSince hostilities were renewed on August 24, TPLF forces have advanced southward into Amhara state along the A2 highway corridor, seizing the town of Kobo and threatening the larger, regional hub of Woldiya. Fighting was also reported in nearby areas of the countryside, and TPLF forces also invaded adjacent parts of Afar state to the east.In a statement, the TPLF didn’t deny taking the gasoline but said it was collecting on a debt owed to them by the WFP. The UN agency has since suspended aid to Tigray, where more than 5 million people are reported as being on the verge of famine.The attack came after five months of peace, and just as peace talks were slated to begin. After weeks of back-and-forth about conditions, Abiy’s government agreed to meet the TPLF’s demands for restoring basic services to Tigray and to hold the talks in Kenya, with the expectation that the TPLF would come to the table and talk about an indefinite ceasefire and a serious peace settlement. However, days later, the hostilities resumed.

