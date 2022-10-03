https://sputniknews.com/20221003/hackers-attack-italian-automaker-ferrari-leak-technical-data-reports-say-1101458396.html

Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data, Reports Say

Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data, Reports Say

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian automaker Ferrari came under a hacker attack, resulting in seven gigabytes of information leaked, Italian media reported on Monday. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-03T10:13+0000

2022-10-03T10:13+0000

2022-10-03T10:13+0000

world

ferrari

hackers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg

Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company’s information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. The hackers got their hands on internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents. According to the newspaper, hackers could have used ransomware.This is not the first time Ferrari documents were hacked. Previously, another cyber group gained access to the servers of engineering company Speroni, which supplies parts for sports cars, and put up for sale the project of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. At that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220916/uber-investigating-cyberattack-after-hacker-demands-payrise-for-drivers-reports-say-1100850862.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ferrari, hackers