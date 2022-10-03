https://sputniknews.com/20221003/hackers-attack-italian-automaker-ferrari-leak-technical-data-reports-say-1101458396.html
Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data, Reports Say
Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian automaker Ferrari came under a hacker attack, resulting in seven gigabytes of information leaked, Italian media reported on Monday. 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T10:13+0000
2022-10-03T10:13+0000
2022-10-03T10:13+0000
world
ferrari
hackers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg
Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company’s information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. The hackers got their hands on internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents. According to the newspaper, hackers could have used ransomware.This is not the first time Ferrari documents were hacked. Previously, another cyber group gained access to the servers of engineering company Speroni, which supplies parts for sports cars, and put up for sale the project of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. At that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/uber-investigating-cyberattack-after-hacker-demands-payrise-for-drivers-reports-say-1100850862.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_18:0:2409:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_130c6d2abce9396622da2aac1dd95f0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ferrari, hackers
Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian automaker Ferrari came under a hacker attack, resulting in seven gigabytes of information leaked, Italian media reported on Monday.
Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company’s information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said.
The hackers got their hands on internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents. According to the newspaper, hackers could have used ransomware.
This is not the first time Ferrari documents were hacked
. Previously, another cyber group gained access to the servers of engineering company Speroni, which supplies parts for sports cars, and put up for sale the project of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. At that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.