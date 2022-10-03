International
Hackers Attack Italian Automaker Ferrari, Leak Technical Data, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian automaker Ferrari came under a hacker attack, resulting in seven gigabytes of information leaked, Italian media reported on Monday.
Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company’s information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. The hackers got their hands on internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents. According to the newspaper, hackers could have used ransomware.This is not the first time Ferrari documents were hacked. Previously, another cyber group gained access to the servers of engineering company Speroni, which supplies parts for sports cars, and put up for sale the project of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. At that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.
10:13 GMT 03.10.2022
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian automaker Ferrari came under a hacker attack, resulting in seven gigabytes of information leaked, Italian media reported on Monday.
Cyber group RansonEXX took responsibility for stealing the company’s information, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said.
The hackers got their hands on internal documents, technical sheets, repair instructions, and other documents. According to the newspaper, hackers could have used ransomware.
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2022
World
Uber Investigating Cyberattack After Hacker Demands Payrise for Drivers, Reports Say
16 September, 10:42 GMT
This is not the first time Ferrari documents were hacked. Previously, another cyber group gained access to the servers of engineering company Speroni, which supplies parts for sports cars, and put up for sale the project of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. At that time, Ferrari infrastructure was not affected, the newspaper added.
