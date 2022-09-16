https://sputniknews.com/20220916/uber-investigating-cyberattack-after-hacker-demands-payrise-for-drivers-reports-say-1100850862.html
Uber Investigating Cyberattack After Hacker Demands Payrise for Drivers, Reports Say
Uber Investigating Cyberattack After Hacker Demands Payrise for Drivers, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US platform Uber Technologies Inc has detected a breach in its computer systems, presumably by an 18-year-old hacker, who took... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
An Uber spokesman said the company was looking into the cyberattack and contacting the law enforcement agencies, while the staff were instructed not to use the Slack internal messaging service as Uber had found that other corporate systems were inaccessible, the report said.The hacker, who claimed responsibility for the attack, said that he had sent a message pretending to be the company's information technology employee and used a social engineering technique after he had obtained a password, which provided access to Uber's systems, according to the newspaper.Uber Technologies Inc. provides ride-hailing services in more than 100 cities around the world. It receives a 20% commission from drivers from each call and considers all drivers on its platform independent contractors.Uber taxi drivers worldwide have been protesting low wages and unsafe work conditions for years now. The most recent wave of protests was caused by the so-called Uber Files investigation in July 2022, which revealed that the company circumvented regulations and courted lawmakers, including French President Emmanuel Macron, to expand to new markets.
Uber Investigating Cyberattack After Hacker Demands Payrise for Drivers, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US platform Uber Technologies Inc has detected a breach in its computer systems, presumably by an 18-year-old hacker, who took responsibility for the cyberattack and demanded a payrise for the company's taxi drivers, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing an Uber spokesman.
An Uber spokesman said the company was looking into the cyberattack and contacting the law enforcement agencies, while the staff were instructed not to use the Slack internal messaging service as Uber had found that other corporate systems were inaccessible, the report said.
The hacker, who claimed responsibility for the attack, said that he had sent a message pretending to be the company's information technology employee and used a social engineering technique after he had obtained a password, which provided access to Uber's systems, according to the newspaper.
Uber Technologies Inc. provides ride-hailing services in more than 100 cities around the world. It receives a 20% commission from drivers from each call and considers all drivers on its platform independent contractors.
Uber taxi
drivers worldwide have been protesting low wages and unsafe work conditions for years now. The most recent wave of protests was caused by the so-called Uber Files investigation in July 2022, which revealed that the company circumvented regulations and courted lawmakers, including French President Emmanuel Macron, to expand to new markets.