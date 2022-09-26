https://sputniknews.com/20220926/russian-hackers-leak-personal-data-of-ukrainian-foreign-intelligence-agents-1101222224.html
The Russian hacker group RaHDIt has made public personal information about more than 1,500 employees of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Ukraine.
In an interview with Sputnik, an unnamed law enforcement source confirmed the authenticity of the data published on the hacker group’s website Nemezida (Nemesis) on Monday.
The information pertains to Ukrainian SVR agents working under the cover of embassies in more than 20 countries, including the US, France, Italy, Germany, Poland as well as Azerbaijan, Argentina, Hungary, Greece, Iraq, South Africa, Tajikistan and others.
In addition, RaHDIt hackers disclosed data on Ukrainian SVR agents working in the missions of the UN, the EU, and NATO, plus 40 Ukrainian SVR locations within Ukraine, including one based at an educational establishment.
This followed RaHDit publishing information on 2,500 officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military department of Ukraine in July.
The hacker group said that the published data also contains information about the relatives of the GUR agents, as well as individuals who have been receiving payments from GUR bank accounts. RaHDit told Sputnik that it was not planning to make public information about underage relatives of Ukrainian officers.
The GUR officers include alleged drug addicts and former criminals convicted of robbery, the illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs, infliction of grave bodily injuries, and rape, according to the hackers. They said that they handed over the data to law enforcement bodies.
In a separate development in July, a RaHDIt member told Sputnik on condition of anonymity that the hacker group had established a data channel for transmission of information about the Ukrainian army's activity to the Russian armed forces.
The remarks came amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine
, which was launched on February 24 following requests by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR) and (LPR), to protect them from Kiev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time that the goal of the operation is “to protect people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” He added that to implement the task, it’s necessary to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.
Right now, the DPR and the LPR
as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in eastern Ukraine are holding referendums on whether they should be part of Russia. Turnout in the LPR and the DPR currently stand at over 76% and 50%, with 48.91% of voters already casting ballots in the Kherson region. Turnout in the Zaporozhye region now stands at 51.55%.