The third day of voting in referendums on joining Russia is taking place in the Donbass republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
In the LPR, voter turnout for two days was 45.86 percent, in the DPR 55.05 percent, in the Kherson region, the turnout for Friday and Saturday was 31.79 percent and in the Zaporozhye region 35.54 percent.
Voting in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, began on Friday and will end on Tuesday.
The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums to govern themselves. In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two republics that have been under constant shelling by the Kiev regime.
