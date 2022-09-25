International
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Hotel in Kherson Amid Ongoing Referendums
The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from 23... 25.09.2022
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
donbass
russia
donbass
russia
donbass, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
donbass, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Hotel in Kherson Amid Ongoing Referendums

05:21 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 25.09.2022)
The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from 23 to 27 September. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Russia would accept any decision the people made during the referendums.
The third day of voting in referendums on joining Russia is taking place in the Donbass republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
In the LPR, voter turnout for two days was 45.86 percent, in the DPR 55.05 percent, in the Kherson region, the turnout for Friday and Saturday was 31.79 percent and in the Zaporozhye region 35.54 percent.
Voting in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, began on Friday and will end on Tuesday.
The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums to govern themselves. In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two republics that have been under constant shelling by the Kiev regime.
06:56 GMT 25.09.2022
Explosion Rocks Melitopol, Details Being Clarified - Regional Authorities
06:50 GMT 25.09.2022
Missile Strike on Hotel in Kherson is a Terrorist Attack, Responsibility Lies With Ukraine – Region Administration
A missile strike on a hotel, where journalists lived, in the center of Kherson is a terrorist attack, for which the military and political leadership of Ukraine is responsible, the press service of the Kherson regional administration said on Sunday.
"The missile attack on the hotel is a planned terrorist act, the responsibility for which is borne by the military and political leadership of Ukraine," the regional administration said.

The hotel was not used for military purposes and only had journalists and hotel staff inside, the spokesperson said.

"The building was not used for military purposes, only journalists and hotel staff were inside — peaceful and unarmed people," the spokesperson said.

The Kherson administration said that the rescue work in the aftermath of the missile strike has not yet been completed. The emergency services are removing the rubble. All the victims were promptly taken to hospitals, where they received all the necessary medical care.
06:05 GMT 25.09.2022
Ukrainian Troops Fire HIMARS Missiles at Hotel in Kherson, Two People Killed - Emergency Services
