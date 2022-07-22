https://sputniknews.com/20220722/russian-special-military-operation-not-limited-to-eastern-ukraine---lavrov-1097679154.html
Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited to Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov
Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited to Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov
On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts are joined by all star guests to discuss important topics such as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's recent interview... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T08:55+0000
2022-07-22T08:55+0000
2022-07-22T08:55+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
china
russia
migration
journalism
radio
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097679007_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a001a6f31a3931fb7f79a43da13e65a0.png
Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited To Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by all star guests to discuss important topics such as affordable housing, how Iran is now involved with Russia and Ukraine, and Eva Bartlett joins to speak on the topic of how journalists are being targeted by governments.
Eva Barlett - Independent Writer & JournalistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAri Rastegar - CEO of Rastegar Properties/Financial AnalystIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by independent journalist Eva Bartlett in a fascinating segment to discuss how journalists are being targeted by governments for speaking the truth about Ukraine and goes into detail of her own experiences.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Iran doing military business with Russia and Iranian relations with Ukraine.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ari Rastegar to discuss the housing prices on the rise domestically and all around the world and how there is a vast migration of people from larger cities to less populated areas just to afford housing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097679007_241:0:1174:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d500219773d0a657c6061c7a02d6bc75.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, china, russia, аудио, migration, journalism, radio, sergei lavrov
Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited to Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov
On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts are joined by all star guests to discuss important topics such as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's recent interview, affordable housing, how Iran is now involved with Russia and Ukraine, and Eva Bartlett joins to speak on the topic of how journalists are being targeted by governments.
Eva Barlett - Independent Writer & Journalist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Ari Rastegar - CEO of Rastegar Properties/Financial Analyst
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by independent journalist Eva Bartlett in a fascinating segment to discuss how journalists are being targeted by governments for speaking the truth about Ukraine and goes into detail of her own experiences.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Iran doing military business with Russia and Iranian relations with Ukraine.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ari Rastegar to discuss the housing prices on the rise domestically and all around the world and how there is a vast migration of people from larger cities to less populated areas just to afford housing.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik