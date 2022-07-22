https://sputniknews.com/20220722/russian-special-military-operation-not-limited-to-eastern-ukraine---lavrov-1097679154.html

Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited to Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov

Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited to Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov

On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts are joined by all star guests to discuss important topics such as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's recent interview... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T08:55+0000

2022-07-22T08:55+0000

2022-07-22T08:55+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

china

russia

migration

journalism

radio

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097679007_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a001a6f31a3931fb7f79a43da13e65a0.png

Russian Special Military Operation Not Limited To Eastern Ukraine - Lavrov On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by all star guests to discuss important topics such as affordable housing, how Iran is now involved with Russia and Ukraine, and Eva Bartlett joins to speak on the topic of how journalists are being targeted by governments.

Eva Barlett - Independent Writer & JournalistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAri Rastegar - CEO of Rastegar Properties/Financial AnalystIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by independent journalist Eva Bartlett in a fascinating segment to discuss how journalists are being targeted by governments for speaking the truth about Ukraine and goes into detail of her own experiences.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Iran doing military business with Russia and Iranian relations with Ukraine.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ari Rastegar to discuss the housing prices on the rise domestically and all around the world and how there is a vast migration of people from larger cities to less populated areas just to afford housing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, china, russia, аудио, migration, journalism, radio, sergei lavrov