Pelosi Ripped on Twitter as 'Racist' After Saying Florida Needs Illegal Migrants to ‘Pick the Crops’

01.10.2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unleashed a barrage of backlash on social media for her “demeaning” remarks after she claimed that farmers in Florida "need" illegal immigrants "pick the crops."Responding to a question about the US-Mexico border crisis during a press conference on September 30, Pelosi first weighed in on the need for balancing border security and ‘openness’ to migrants.However, she then proceeded to add:Pelosi continued, "But that doesn’t mean that we don’t recognize our moral responsibility as well."Pelosi’s dig appeared to be directed at Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. The Republican recently took credit for flying two planeloads of migrants to the affluent resort of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts in frustration over the unmitigated US border crisis, saying that, "Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn't all fall on a handful of red states."DeSantis, just like fellow GOP Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, has been following in the footsteps of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.As part of a strategy launched back in April, Abbott sent two buses of migrants from the US-Mexico border to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in September, calling on the Biden administration to “do its job & secure the border.”The House Speaker, for her part, was mercilessly roasted by Twitter users for saying the nation should profit from using the cheap labor of illegal immigrants.Conservative communications expert Erin Perrine tweeted that the House Speaker was “advocating using illegal immigrants as farm labor."National Review editor Rich Lowry deplored the fact the Biden administration thought that a “massive and uncontrolled wave of illegal immigration” was a solution to anything.The Federation for American Immigration Reform’s Twitter account wrote that for the Democrats, mass immigration checked two boxes, “1. More future voters 2. Cheap foreign labor."Looking towards the looming November midterm elections, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 35 Senate seats, are up for grabs, New York Post author Miranda Devine hinted, “At least we have less than six weeks left of this piece of Pelosi."The Democrats currently have narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, but according to Fox News' Power Rankings, Republicans are likely to win a majority in the House of Representatives. The Senate remains a "toss up," it is claimed.Conservative communications expert Erin Perrine tweeted that the House Speaker was “advocating using illegal immigrants as farm labor."Former US Senate candidate Bernie Moreno tweeted a rebuke to the "Elitist democrats" who believe that "Hispanics are only good for picking their crops."Others on Twitter were similarly critical of Nancy Pelosi's remarks.

