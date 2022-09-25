https://sputniknews.com/20220925/nancy-pelosi-booed--heckled-at-nycs-global-citizen-music-festival--1101209309.html

Nancy Pelosi 'Booed & Heckled' at NYC's Global Citizen Music Festival

A guest appearance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a music event in New York City appeared to rub the audience the wrong way, eliciting audible boos, as captured in footage on social media.Clad in a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, the Democrat was introduced onto the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, married to Nick Jonas.As Pelosi, 82, briefly spoke about Congress' commitment to reduce carbon pollution and tackle climate change, attendees of the event on September 24 appeared to intercept her speech with jeering and booing.As the California representative extolled plans for "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents," the crowd continued to react loudly, despite some other people heard cheering Pelosi and applauding.This was one of Pelosi’s first major public outings after her husband's drunk driving conviction. Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a crash on May 28.At the time, he ran a stop sign and crashed his Porsche into a Jeep while inebriated. Paul Pelosi failed a sobriety test, and his blood alcohol count was 0.08 percent. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Besides, he was required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install a special ignition interlock device. The latter requires the driver to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.

