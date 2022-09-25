International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/nancy-pelosi-booed--heckled-at-nycs-global-citizen-music-festival--1101209309.html
Nancy Pelosi 'Booed & Heckled' at NYC's Global Citizen Music Festival
Nancy Pelosi 'Booed & Heckled' at NYC's Global Citizen Music Festival
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance at the NYC’s Global Citizen music festival was one of her first major outings since her husband Paul Pelosi’s drunk... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T14:01+0000
2022-09-25T14:02+0000
americas
us
nancy pelosi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436011_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e18c35329fa2bec11c96eb92cdd9783.jpg
A guest appearance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a music event in New York City appeared to rub the audience the wrong way, eliciting audible boos, as captured in footage on social media.Clad in a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, the Democrat was introduced onto the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, married to Nick Jonas.As Pelosi, 82, briefly spoke about Congress' commitment to reduce carbon pollution and tackle climate change, attendees of the event on September 24 appeared to intercept her speech with jeering and booing.As the California representative extolled plans for "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents," the crowd continued to react loudly, despite some other people heard cheering Pelosi and applauding.This was one of Pelosi’s first major public outings after her husband's drunk driving conviction. Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a crash on May 28.At the time, he ran a stop sign and crashed his Porsche into a Jeep while inebriated. Paul Pelosi failed a sobriety test, and his blood alcohol count was 0.08 percent. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Besides, he was required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install a special ignition interlock device. The latter requires the driver to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/nancy-pelosis-husband-flashed-member-card-to-officers-during-dui-arrest-which-may-be-revoked-1098289808.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/us-house-speaker-pelosis-husband-fined-sentenced-to-1-day-court-work-for-dui-accident-1099915018.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436011_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa36cfa2aebdce17c6c1ea8391771866.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nancy pelosi
us, nancy pelosi

Nancy Pelosi 'Booed & Heckled' at NYC's Global Citizen Music Festival

14:01 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 25.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Nathan HowardHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© AP Photo / Nathan Howard
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance at the NYC’s Global Citizen music festival was one of her first major outings since her husband Paul Pelosi’s drunk driving conviction.
A guest appearance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a music event in New York City appeared to rub the audience the wrong way, eliciting audible boos, as captured in footage on social media.
Clad in a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, the Democrat was introduced onto the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, married to Nick Jonas.
As Pelosi, 82, briefly spoke about Congress' commitment to reduce carbon pollution and tackle climate change, attendees of the event on September 24 appeared to intercept her speech with jeering and booing.
As the California representative extolled plans for "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents," the crowd continued to react loudly, despite some other people heard cheering Pelosi and applauding.
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Flashed Member Card to Officers During D.U.I. Arrest, Which May Be Revoked
6 August, 00:04 GMT
This was one of Pelosi’s first major public outings after her husband's drunk driving conviction. Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a crash on May 28.
At the time, he ran a stop sign and crashed his Porsche into a Jeep while inebriated. Paul Pelosi failed a sobriety test, and his blood alcohol count was 0.08 percent. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Besides, he was required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install a special ignition interlock device. The latter requires the driver to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (L) and her husband Paul Pelosi, pose for the media outsise of 10 Downing Street in central London, on September 16, 2021, as she arrives for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
Americas
US House Speaker Pelosi’s Husband Fined, Sentenced to 1 Day Court Work for DUI Accident
23 August, 17:42 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала