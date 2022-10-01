I'll Have a One Night Stand: Vegan Cafe in Brooklyn Raises Eyebrows Over Provocative Menu Items

https://sputniknews.com/20221001/ill-have-a-one-night-stand-vegan-cafe-in-brooklyn-raises-eyebrows-over-provocative-menu-items-1101402287.html

On September 28, a huge crowd lined up along Fulton Street in Brooklyn at the entrance of the newly opened vegan burger chain - 'Slutty Vegan'.While waiting for their turn, visitors uttered weird things that one could hardly expect to hear at a burger place.Moreover, when a visitor enters the Slutty Vegan for the first time they hear “We’ve got a virgin in the building!” from the staff.A wide selection of menu options varying from the Ménage à Trois (a burger loaded with vegan bacon, shrimp, cheese and the house’s signature Slut Sauce) to banana pudding served in a paper cup named Happy Ending has even sparked outrage among some parents who had to do some uncomfortable explanation when their kids asked them the meaning of the names.'Slutty Vegan' in Brooklyn is the vegan chain’s seventh location, with five in Georgia and one in Birmingham, Alabama, which opened in early September 2022.The business, now worth $100 million, is owned by Pinky Cole who started vegan fast-food spot in 2018.

