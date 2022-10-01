International
LIVE: Berlin Protestors Demand End to Ukraine Weapons Supply
Floating Houses & Sharks: Videos Show Aftermath of Hurricane Ian Ravaging Florida
Hurricane Ian has been one of the most devastating disasters ever to reach the coast of the US state of Florida. 01.10.2022
On Wednesday and Thursday, Hurricane Ian caused major destruction in Florida. The whirlwind, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, has left almost 2.6 million people in the state without electricity.Footage showing the aftermath of the hurricane resembles an apocalypse movie.The chilling evolution of the storm in Fort Myers on Wednesday was captured by storm-chaser Max Olson, with the shocking video documenting an entire house being washed off its foundations and floating away.Another video that went viral shows sharks swimming through the streets of Fort Myers.Floridians also shared pictures demonstrating alarming water levels seen outside the houses.Hurricane Ian was so vast it was recorded from space in spectacular footage that showed the lightning-packed whirlwind forming from Earth's orbit.Eventually the National Hurricane Center upgraded Ian evolving into Category 5 storm - the worst possible. The wind speed was more than 250km per hour.At least 45 people are suspected to have died in Florida because of Hurricane Ian.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the hurricane left 1.9 million people without power. More than 200,000 power cuts were reported in South Carolina on Friday, and another 138,000 in North Carolina, according to US media reports.President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in South Carolina and has also said that Hurricane Ian may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida’s history.
Floating Houses & Sharks: Videos Show Aftermath of Hurricane Ian Ravaging Florida

11:50 GMT 01.10.2022
Hurricane Ian has been one of the most devastating disasters ever to reach the coast of the US state of Florida.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Hurricane Ian caused major destruction in Florida. The whirlwind, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, has left almost 2.6 million people in the state without electricity.
Footage showing the aftermath of the hurricane resembles an apocalypse movie.
The chilling evolution of the storm in Fort Myers on Wednesday was captured by storm-chaser Max Olson, with the shocking video documenting an entire house being washed off its foundations and floating away.
Another video that went viral shows sharks swimming through the streets of Fort Myers.
Floridians also shared pictures demonstrating alarming water levels seen outside the houses.
Hurricane Ian was so vast it was recorded from space in spectacular footage that showed the lightning-packed whirlwind forming from Earth's orbit.
Eventually the National Hurricane Center upgraded Ian evolving into Category 5 storm - the worst possible. The wind speed was more than 250km per hour.
At least 45 people are suspected to have died in Florida because of Hurricane Ian.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the hurricane left 1.9 million people without power. More than 200,000 power cuts were reported in South Carolina on Friday, and another 138,000 in North Carolina, according to US media reports.

President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in South Carolina and has also said that Hurricane Ian may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida’s history.
