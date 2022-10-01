Floating Houses & Sharks: Videos Show Aftermath of Hurricane Ian Ravaging Florida
© AFP 2022 / RICARDO ARDUENGOA man looks on from the a flooded street of a neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity.
Hurricane Ian has been one of the most devastating disasters ever to reach the coast of the US state of Florida.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Hurricane Ian caused major destruction in Florida. The whirlwind, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm, has left almost 2.6 million people in the state without electricity.
Footage showing the aftermath of the hurricane resembles an apocalypse movie.
The chilling evolution of the storm in Fort Myers on Wednesday was captured by storm-chaser Max Olson, with the shocking video documenting an entire house being washed off its foundations and floating away.
Another video that went viral shows sharks swimming through the streets of Fort Myers.
Sharks swimming through the streets of Fort Myers #Ian #stormsurge pic.twitter.com/SQy4ffHCWR— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 28, 2022
Floridians also shared pictures demonstrating alarming water levels seen outside the houses.
Not the beautiful Florida view anyone imagined!— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 1, 2022
Courtesy of hurricane Ian. pic.twitter.com/kUwtYbnOjZ
Hurricane Ian was so vast it was recorded from space in spectacular footage that showed the lightning-packed whirlwind forming from Earth's orbit.
Hurricane Ian's eye wall is packed with lightning right now.— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 27, 2022
Spectacular imagery of a powerful, intensifying storm. pic.twitter.com/y09ePKIDCt
Eventually the National Hurricane Center upgraded Ian evolving into Category 5 storm - the worst possible. The wind speed was more than 250km per hour.
At least 45 people are suspected to have died in Florida because of Hurricane Ian.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the hurricane left 1.9 million people without power. More than 200,000 power cuts were reported in South Carolina on Friday, and another 138,000 in North Carolina, according to US media reports.
President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in South Carolina and has also said that Hurricane Ian may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida’s history.
President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in South Carolina and has also said that Hurricane Ian may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida’s history.