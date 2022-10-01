https://sputniknews.com/20221001/video-powerful-king-surges-in-floridas-miami-beach-leaves-several-injured-1101399408.html

Video: Powerful 'King' Surges in Florida’s Miami Beach Leaves Several Injured

A “king” tide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a non-scientific term used to describe “exceptionally” high tides... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

A king tide paired with the rough waters left behind by Hurricane Ian made for a dangerous combination on Friday when “wild” waves stormed ashore at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, throwing people off sidewalks and into rocks.According to videos circulating along with local reports, the “powerful rogue wave” arrived around 10:30 a.m., washing people into Government Cut, a nearby fishing channel, leaving at least 6 people injured.Videos show a bicycle being overtaken by the wave and smashed into a fence, while emergency services radio for assistance.The water was high enough to warrant moving some lifeguard stations to higher ground, as the surf covered the sand and reached shrubbery and concrete.Police closed off part of the park while they investigated the scene.

