Video: Powerful 'King' Surges in Florida’s Miami Beach Leaves Several Injured
02:05 GMT 01.10.2022 (Updated: 02:11 GMT 01.10.2022)
© Screenshot/Louis AguirreImage captures moment a massive 'king' surge pushed several individuals down and washing some into the Government Cut, a fishing channel in Miami Beach, Florida.
A “king” tide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a non-scientific term used to describe “exceptionally” high tides. Miami Beach Fire Rescue issued a high surf advisory for Friday until 8 p.m. local time, warning the public that it's not safe to go into the water.
A king tide paired with the rough waters left behind by Hurricane Ian made for a dangerous combination on Friday when “wild” waves stormed ashore at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, throwing people off sidewalks and into rocks.
According to videos circulating along with local reports, the “powerful rogue wave” arrived around 10:30 a.m., washing people into Government Cut, a nearby fishing channel, leaving at least 6 people injured.
King tide occuring in South Beach😳🌊| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/nvXuqikGqN— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 30, 2022
“It might be sunny, but when you have waves like this and this kind of action, really be careful out there,” said a bystander.
Videos show a bicycle being overtaken by the wave and smashed into a fence, while emergency services radio for assistance.
HAPPENING NOW SOUTH BEACH. Incredible video! When a monster king tides merges with noon high tide on #MiamiBeach. Be careful out there. #sealevelrise #climateaction— Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) September 30, 2022
video via @roshloweWPLG pic.twitter.com/OSzq6dMA5x
The water was high enough to warrant moving some lifeguard stations to higher ground, as the surf covered the sand and reached shrubbery and concrete.
“I was really kind of shocked,” said Tim Carr, who lives nearby. “It’s kind of the perfect storm between king tides this month and I think the remnants of Ian.”
Police closed off part of the park while they investigated the scene.