Video: Powerful 'King' Surges in Florida’s Miami Beach Leaves Several Injured
Video: Powerful 'King' Surges in Florida’s Miami Beach Leaves Several Injured
A “king” tide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a non-scientific term used to describe “exceptionally” high tides... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International
A king tide paired with the rough waters left behind by Hurricane Ian made for a dangerous combination on Friday when “wild” waves stormed ashore at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, throwing people off sidewalks and into rocks.According to videos circulating along with local reports, the “powerful rogue wave” arrived around 10:30 a.m., washing people into Government Cut, a nearby fishing channel, leaving at least 6 people injured.Videos show a bicycle being overtaken by the wave and smashed into a fence, while emergency services radio for assistance.The water was high enough to warrant moving some lifeguard stations to higher ground, as the surf covered the sand and reached shrubbery and concrete.Police closed off part of the park while they investigated the scene.
02:05 GMT 01.10.2022 (Updated: 02:11 GMT 01.10.2022)
A “king” tide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is a non-scientific term used to describe “exceptionally” high tides. Miami Beach Fire Rescue issued a high surf advisory for Friday until 8 p.m. local time, warning the public that it's not safe to go into the water.
A king tide paired with the rough waters left behind by Hurricane Ian made for a dangerous combination on Friday when “wild” waves stormed ashore at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, throwing people off sidewalks and into rocks.
According to videos circulating along with local reports, the “powerful rogue wave” arrived around 10:30 a.m., washing people into Government Cut, a nearby fishing channel, leaving at least 6 people injured.
“It might be sunny, but when you have waves like this and this kind of action, really be careful out there,” said a bystander.
Videos show a bicycle being overtaken by the wave and smashed into a fence, while emergency services radio for assistance.
The water was high enough to warrant moving some lifeguard stations to higher ground, as the surf covered the sand and reached shrubbery and concrete.
“I was really kind of shocked,” said Tim Carr, who lives nearby. “It’s kind of the perfect storm between king tides this month and I think the remnants of Ian.”
Police closed off part of the park while they investigated the scene.
