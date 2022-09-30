LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic With HIMARS Missiles - LPR

UK Defense Secretary Says Visited Kiev to Discuss Further Military Aid to Ukraine

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he had visited Kiev to discuss further security assistance to Ukraine.



"Delighted to have visited my good friend Oleksii Reznikov @oleksiireznikov in Kyiv this week to discuss more military aid and help to Ukraine. Our support to their fight against Russian aggression goes from strength to strength and will continue all through 2023 and beyond!" Wallace said on Twitter.



The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was planning to inform world leaders about providing Kiev with 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in security assistance in 2023. During her speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, Truss pledged to sustain or increase UK's military assistance to Ukraine.