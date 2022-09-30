LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic With HIMARS Missiles - LPR

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as Kiev intensified its attacks on the regions.
The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson held referendums on the accession to Russia from September 23-27, with the majority voting in favor of joining Russia.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence and sovereignty of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
The DPR and the LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:28 GMT 30.09.2022
UK Defense Secretary Says Visited Kiev to Discuss Further Military Aid to Ukraine
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he had visited Kiev to discuss further security assistance to Ukraine.
"Delighted to have visited my good friend Oleksii Reznikov @oleksiireznikov in Kyiv this week to discuss more military aid and help to Ukraine. Our support to their fight against Russian aggression goes from strength to strength and will continue all through 2023 and beyond!" Wallace said on Twitter.
The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that UK Prime Minister Liz Truss was planning to inform world leaders about providing Kiev with 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in security assistance in 2023. During her speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, Truss pledged to sustain or increase UK's military assistance to Ukraine.
04:28 GMT 30.09.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic With HIMARS Missiles - LPR