Russia Vetoes UNSC Draft Resolution Rejecting Referendum Results in Former Ukraine Regions

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council draft resolution designed to condemn Moscow for incorporating four former Ukrainian regions.
Ten members voted in favor 10, one against and four others abstained.
"The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," French Ambassador to the UN De Riviere said at a UN Security Council meeting.
France holds the presidency of the Council for September.
Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said the US-Albanian draft resolution demonstrates the West's refusal to engage and cooperate within the Council. He called the draft a "low-grade provocation with a goal that is clear to all."