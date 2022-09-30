International
Breaking News: North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Announces
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Death Toll From Ukraine’s Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official
Death Toll From Ukraine’s Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official
On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporozhye region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country, following referenda results that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported joining Russia.
Death Toll From Ukraine's Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official

21:51 GMT 30.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporozhye region has gone up to 30, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said.
On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporozhye region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.
"The number of people killed as a result of the strike of terrorists of [Volodymyr] Zelensky on a convoy in Zaporozhye has gone up to 30, 88 people were injured," Rogov said in an update on Telegram.
He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country, following referenda results that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported joining Russia.
