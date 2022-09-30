https://sputniknews.com/20220930/death-toll-from-ukraines-attack-on-civilian-car-convoy-up-to-30---zaporozhye-official-1101396990.html

Death Toll From Ukraine’s Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporozhye region has... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporozhye region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country, following referenda results that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported joining Russia.

