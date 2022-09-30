https://sputniknews.com/20220930/death-toll-from-ukraines-attack-on-civilian-car-convoy-up-to-30---zaporozhye-official-1101396990.html
Death Toll From Ukraine’s Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official
Death Toll From Ukraine’s Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporozhye region has... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T21:51+0000
2022-09-30T21:51+0000
2022-09-30T21:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
death toll
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099956974_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd954322ab3395c46b4813b4e8983e56.jpg
On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporozhye region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country, following referenda results that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported joining Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099956974_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7bb883d7d1a1534247ec96b133a2aa56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
death toll, ukraine crisis
death toll, ukraine crisis
Death Toll From Ukraine’s Attack on Civilian Car Convoy Up to 30 - Zaporozhye Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed as a result of the recent strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars traveling to Zaporozhye region has gone up to 30, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said.
On Friday, Rogov said on Telegram that 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured when a convoy of cars that was about to enter the Zaporozhye region got attacked by Ukrainian troops.
"The number of people killed as a result of the strike of terrorists of [Volodymyr] Zelensky on a convoy in Zaporozhye has gone up to 30, 88 people were injured," Rogov said in an update on Telegram.
He added that there were two children among those killed: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A three-year-old girl was injured, Rogov said.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia and the formation of new subjects within the country, following referenda results that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population, exhausted by intensifying attacks of Ukrainian forces, supported joining Russia.