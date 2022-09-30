https://sputniknews.com/20220930/auto-driver-who-invited-arvind-kejriwal-to-dinner-says-hes-a-huge-fan-of-modi-attends-pms-rally-1101383780.html

Auto Driver Who Invited Arvind Kejriwal to Dinner Says He's A 'Huge Fan of Modi', Attends PM's Rally

Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been campaigning hard in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. The western... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

Auto driver Vikram Dantani who invited AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to dinner at his home in Ahmedabad in what turned out to be a headline-grabbing event a fortnight ago, on Friday said that he's a "huge fan of PM Modi" and a loyal supporter of the BJP. Dantani attended Prime Minister Modi's public rally in Ahmedabad city on Friday and was photographed wearing a saffron scarf and cap, dress often associated with the BJP, which runs both the state and the country."I came here [for the rally] because I am a huge fan of Modiji. I have been a member of the BJP since the beginning and have always given my vote to the BJP in the past. I am not saying this under any pressure," Dantani told reporters.Earlier this month, Dantani was in the spotlight after he invited Kejriwal to have dinner with him at his home in Ahmedabad. The AAP supremo accepted the invitation and traveled in his car to have dinner with him.On being asked by the press why he invited Kejriwal to visit his home, he revealed that he was asked to do so by the union of auto drivers in Ahmedabad."I invited Kejriwal for dinner because I was asked to do so by our union leaders. As soon as I offered to host him for a meal at my home, Kejriwal accepted. I did not know it would become such a big issue. Otherwise, I am not at all associated with the [AAP]. I have not been in touch with any AAP leader after that episode," he said.Elections in Gujarat are scheduled for December with the BJP looking to retain power for a record seventh time in the state.On the other hand, Kejriwal has also held a series of public meetings there in the last few months, as the AAP goes all out to woo the state's citizens to vote for his party.

