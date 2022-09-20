https://sputniknews.com/20220920/modi-modi-chants-greet-delhi-state-chief-arvind-kejriwal-in-gujarat---video-1101013107.html

'Modi, Modi' Chants Greet Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat - Video

'Modi, Modi' Chants Greet Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled Gujarat uninterruptedly for the past 27 years. However, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T15:26+0000

2022-09-20T15:26+0000

2022-09-20T15:26+0000

india

aam aadmi party

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

arvind kejriwal

gujarat

indian national congress

lawmaker

narendra modi

narendra modi

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100499036_0:39:2855:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_e9adab7976c50e9b2210654e0b86f28e.jpg

Delhi State Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was welcomed with chants of "Modi-Modi" as he landed in Gujarat on Tuesday.Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal alleged that a group of men who appeared to be supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi heckled him at the Vadodara airport.Kejriwal is in Gujarat to address a public rally in Vadodara as part of his party's mass contact program ahead of polls in the state. Elections in PM Modi's home state are due in December.In the previous elections, the ruling BJP won a majority in the state assembly, winning 99 out of a total of 182 constituencies. Congress emerged as the main opposition party with 77 lawmakers while AAP drew a blank.Meanwhile, the BJP took a jibe at the AAP supremo with party politician Preeti Gandhi tweeting, "Arvind Kejriwal being accorded a warm welcome in Modi's Gujarat!!"

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

aam aadmi party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), arvind kejriwal, gujarat, indian national congress, lawmaker, narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister, politician