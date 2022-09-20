https://sputniknews.com/20220920/modi-modi-chants-greet-delhi-state-chief-arvind-kejriwal-in-gujarat---video-1101013107.html
'Modi, Modi' Chants Greet Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat - Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled Gujarat uninterruptedly for the past 27 years. However, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been trying to make inroads there, highlighted by his frequent visits to India's western state.
Delhi State Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal
was welcomed with chants of "Modi-Modi" as he landed in Gujarat on Tuesday.
Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal alleged that a group of men who appeared to be supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
heckled him at the Vadodara airport.
"When I landed at the airport in Vadodara, some 30-40 people shouted, 'Modi', 'Modi', 'Modi' in front of me. The situation in Gujarat is such that BJP is going to be in great trouble," the Delhi State Chief told reporters.
Kejriwal is in Gujarat to address a public rally in Vadodara as part of his party's mass contact program ahead of polls in the state. Elections in PM Modi's home state are due in December.
In the previous elections, the ruling BJP
won a majority in the state assembly, winning 99 out of a total of 182 constituencies. Congress emerged as the main opposition party with 77 lawmakers while AAP drew a blank.
Meanwhile, the BJP took a jibe at the AAP supremo with party politician Preeti Gandhi tweeting, "Arvind Kejriwal being accorded a warm welcome in Modi's Gujarat!!"