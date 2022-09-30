https://sputniknews.com/20220930/video-of-modi-stopping-his-convoy-to-give-way-to-ambulance-goes-viral-on-social-media-1101380570.html

Video of Modi Stopping His Convoy to Give Way to Ambulance Goes Viral on Social Media

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat where he is taking part in a series of public events.

PM Narendra Modi is earning immense praise on the internet after he stopped his convoy of cars to allow an ambulance to pass through a busy highway between the twin cities of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad on Friday. In a video being widely shared online, two SUVs in Modi's cavalcade could be seen moving to the left to provide space for the ambulance to pass from the right. Once the ambulance goes through, the cars move back to the center of the highway.Modi's gesture didn't go unnoticed on social media as many took to Twitter to laud him for his kindheartedness. "As PM Narendra Modi ji was on way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad he lets an Ambulance pass. Rarely do we see such alertness and degree of seva (service) in a big leader. I bow down to Modi ji," a Twitter user posted.Coming back to Modi's visit to Gujarat, the PM has been campaigning extensively for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of late as elections are due in the state in December.The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and Modi is making all efforts to retain the party in the upcoming polls.In the 2017 state elections, the BJP emerged victorious for the sixth straight time, bagging 99 seats in the 182-member state assembly. India's Congress emerged as the principal opposition party with 77 seats.

