LIVE UPDATES: Seven Injured as Ukraine Shells Refugee Convoy in Kharkov Region

Following the referendums, Donbass, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region appealed to Moscow, as people overwhelmingly supported joining the Russian Federation.
The referendums have been held since Friday, September 23, and the polls were closed on Tuesday, September 27. The voter turnout far exceeded the threshold of 50% of registered voters despite the continued Ukrainian bombardment of the territories.
The outcome of the referendums proved major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!