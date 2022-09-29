International
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
LIVE UPDATES: Seven Injured as Ukraine Shells Refugee Convoy in Kharkov Region
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in...
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
ukraine
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Seven Injured as Ukraine Shells Refugee Convoy in Kharkov Region

06:51 GMT 29.09.2022
International
India
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia aims to liberate Donbass and end the eight-year-long war waged by Kiev against the republics.
Following the referendums, Donbass, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region appealed to Moscow, as people overwhelmingly supported joining the Russian Federation.
The referendums have been held since Friday, September 23, and the polls were closed on Tuesday, September 27. The voter turnout far exceeded the threshold of 50% of registered voters despite the continued Ukrainian bombardment of the territories.
The outcome of the referendums proved major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:15 GMT 29.09.2022
New EU Sanctions May Affect Contracts With Russian Oil Giants - Reports
A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is likely to include restrictions on future contracts with a number of Russian leading oil companies, the EUobserver online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an internal document of the European Union.
The restrictions are likely to apply to Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft, Rosneft and Transneft, according to the media outlet.
Moreover, the names of 29 Russian individuals, most of which are little-known officials allegedly associated with holding referendums in the Russia-controlled territories, can be added to the sanctions lists, the newspaper reported.
07:11 GMT 29.09.2022
Finnish Border to Be Closed To Russian Tourists on Friday Night, Reports Suggest
07:03 GMT 29.09.2022
Explosive Device Blasts Near Melitopol School Leave One Injured, Authorities Say
06:58 GMT 29.09.2022
EU to Discuss Nord Stream Incidents, Donbass Referendums During Summit Next Week, Report Says
Representatives of EU countries will discuss referendums in the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the recent incidents on the Nord Stream gas pipelines at a summit next week, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU official.
06:55 GMT 29.09.2022
Incident on Nord Stream Pipelines Occurred in Zone Controlled by US Intelligence, Russia Says
