LIVE UPDATES: Seven Injured as Ukraine Shells Refugee Convoy in Kharkov Region

New EU Sanctions May Affect Contracts With Russian Oil Giants - Reports

A new package of EU sanctions against Russia is likely to include restrictions on future contracts with a number of Russian leading oil companies, the EUobserver online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an internal document of the European Union.

The restrictions are likely to apply to Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft, Rosneft and Transneft, according to the media outlet.

Moreover, the names of 29 Russian individuals, most of which are little-known officials allegedly associated with holding referendums in the Russia-controlled territories, can be added to the sanctions lists, the newspaper reported.