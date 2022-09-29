International
Breaking News: Putin Signs Decree Recognizing Zaporozhye, Kherson regions as Independent Territories
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Just after midnight on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees recognizing Kherson and Zaporozhye as regions independent of Ukraine."In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognizing and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrines in the Charter of the United Nations, and taking into account the will of the people of the Kherson region at the referendum, which took place on September 27, 2022, I hereby decree: to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Kherson region," the signed decree read.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
21:39 GMT 29.09.2022
In recent days, Kherson and Zaoporozhye regions held referenda on their status, voting by large majorities to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also held referenda, but only on joining Russia - both republics voted heavily in favor of accession.
Just after midnight on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees recognizing Kherson and Zaporozhye as regions independent of Ukraine.
"In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognizing and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrines in the Charter of the United Nations, and taking into account the will of the people of the Kherson region at the referendum, which took place on September 27, 2022, I hereby decree: to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Kherson region," the signed decree read.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
