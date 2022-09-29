https://sputniknews.com/20220929/putin-signs-decree-recognizing-zaporozhye-kherson-regions-as-independent-territories-1101356780.html
Putin Signs Decree Recognizing Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions as Independent Territories
In recent days, Kherson and Zaoporozhye regions held referenda on their status, voting by large majorities to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
21:39 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 29.09.2022)
Being updated
In recent days, Kherson and Zaoporozhye regions held referenda on their status, voting by large majorities to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also held referenda, but only on joining Russia - both republics voted heavily in favor of accession.
Just after midnight on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees recognizing Kherson and Zaporozhye as regions independent of Ukraine.
"In accordance with the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognizing and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrines in the Charter of the United Nations, and taking into account the will of the people of the Kherson region at the referendum, which took place on September 27, 2022, I hereby decree: to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Kherson region," the signed decree read.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...