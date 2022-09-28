https://sputniknews.com/20220928/what-happened-to-the-mysterious-china-coup-1101292937.html
What Happened to the Mysterious "China Coup"?
What happened to the mysterious "China coup"?
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan check in with on the ground reporting in the Donbass region as the referendums continue.
Wyatt Reed - Radio Sputnik correspondentSteve Gill - attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMaram Susli - freelance journalist and contributor to Al-MayadeenIn the first hour, our hosts were joined by Wyatt Reed who is on the ground in Moscow covering the referendums in the Donbass region and talks to us about his experience speaking to voters.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Steve Gill to discuss inflation, the economy, and the value of the dollar in the current world economy.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Maram Susli to discuss the protests in Iran and the story of Mahsa Amini's death that inspired them.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Wyatt Reed - Radio Sputnik correspondent
Steve Gill - attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Maram Susli - freelance journalist and contributor to Al-Mayadeen
In the first hour, our hosts were joined by Wyatt Reed who is on the ground in Moscow covering the referendums in the Donbass region and talks to us about his experience speaking to voters.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Steve Gill to discuss inflation, the economy, and the value of the dollar in the current world economy.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Maram Susli to discuss the protests in Iran and the story of Mahsa Amini's death that inspired them.
