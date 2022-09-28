https://sputniknews.com/20220928/turkish-banks-suspend-russias-mir-system-under-unprecedented-us-pressure-kremlin-says-1101307211.html

Turkish Banks Suspend Russia's Mir System Under 'Unprecedented' US Pressure, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the decision of Turkish state-owned banks to abandon the use of Russia's payment system Mir as forced, as it was made under... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow and Ankara need to jointly look for ways to counter US pressure in such a way that does not harm bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and does not deprive Russian tourists visiting Turkey of comfortable conditions, the Kremlin spokesman added.Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a high-ranking Turkish official, that Turkey's state-owned banks Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and VakıfBank had decided to stop using the Mir payment system. According to the news agency, such a step by Turkish banks is an example of how secondary US sanctions force countries to distance themselves from Moscow.Turkey's Ziraat Bank, however, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had not received any notifications to stop using the Russian payment system.

