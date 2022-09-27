https://sputniknews.com/20220927/turkeys-nato-membership-is-mere-ink-on-paper-for-washington-defense-expert-says-1101282158.html

Turkey's NATO Membership is Mere Ink on Paper For Washington, Defense Expert Says

Ankara filed protests with Greece and the United States on September 26 over the deployment of US-donated armored vehicles to the Greek islands of Lesbos and... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

Turkish military sources earlier reported that it’s drones spotted the delivery of 23 tactical wheeled armored vehicles to the island of Lesbos and 18 military vehicles to Samos. The equipment was reportedly provided to Greece from the United States as part of a military assistance package.The Turkish Defense Ministry has argued that Greece is deploying military equipment on the islands in violation of international agreements, in particular the Lausanne (1923) and Paris (1947) treaties. The emerging trend is especially disturbing as it could open the door to the further militarization of the region, warned Cahit Armagan Dilek, a Turkish defense and security expert.Turkey has repeatedly voiced concerns over Greece's military deployments on the east Aegean islands. Last year, Ankara sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arguing that the islands of Limnos, Samothrace, Lesbos, Samos, Chios and Ikaria were ceded to Greece by the Ottoman Empire "on the specific and strict condition that they be kept demilitarized" which was sealed in the Lausanne Treaty. For its part, Athens says that the Lausanne Treaty prohibits building naval bases, fortifications or amassing large contingents of troops on the islands, insisting that Greece does not violate these obligations.Still, the Turkish-Greek row over the Aegean islands is not the only issue that concerns Ankara, according to Dilek. The defense expert pointed out that the US is seemingly appeasing Athens to the detriment of its longstanding NATO ally, Turkey.The Turkish security expert likewise drew attention to US plans to move main military assets from the Incirlik Air Base to Crete. Furthermore, in May 2022, Turkish media outlet Ulusal Kanal reported that the United States allegedly sent an official request to the Greek government seeking to deploy F-35 and F-16 fighter jets in Crete.In July 2022, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos announced that he had discussed Greece's potential entry into the F-35 program with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Sean Burke, the director of the Pentagon’s F-35 joint program office. The same month, 19FortyFive revealed that ten F-35A Lightning II fighter jets were training with the Hellenic Air Force in Greece. Last year, the US officially removed Turkey from the program over the latter's acquisition of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems.

