LIVE: Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
Security Staff Almost Shoves Lionel Messi to Ground as Footballer Signs Pitch Invader's Back - Video
Lionel Messi had a memorable night on Tuesday, joining his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in a select group of footballers who have registered 100 wins on the... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
Security guards nearly brought down Argentina skipper Lionel Messi after the legendary footballer was approached by one of his supporters who invaded the field to seek his autograph on his back.The incident happened immediately after Julian Alvarez's opening goal for Argentina in the first half when a fan entered the pitch and offered his back to Messi for his signature.Although the 35-year-old megastar was taken aback by the fan's request, he obliged him and began scrawling his signature on the man's bare back.But moments later, security personnel rushed towards him, and in their attempt to tackle the fan to the ground, they nearly barreled Messi over in the process.The entire episode was caught on camera, with the video now going viral on social media. After being posted hours ago, the clip has raked in more than a million views on Twitter.Several netizens slammed the security staff for nearly injuring Messi, especially at a time when the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner."When the security poses a greater injury threat than the fan," a Twitter user wrote."Securities ditched Messi even more than that fan," another added sarcastically.
Security Staff Almost Shoves Lionel Messi to Ground as Footballer Signs Pitch Invader's Back - Video

12:46 GMT 28.09.2022
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts as a fan ran on the pitch to ask for his autograh during the international friendly football match between Argentina and Jamaica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on September 27, 2022
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts as a fan ran on the pitch to ask for his autograh during the international friendly football match between Argentina and Jamaica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on September 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / Andres Kudacki
Lionel Messi had a memorable night on Tuesday, joining his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in a select group of footballers who have registered 100 wins on the international stage. Moreover, with his brace against Jamaica, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ensured Argentina's 3-0 triumph over Jamaica and extended their unbeaten streak to 35 games.
Security guards nearly brought down Argentina skipper Lionel Messi after the legendary footballer was approached by one of his supporters who invaded the field to seek his autograph on his back.

The incident happened immediately after Julian Alvarez's opening goal for Argentina in the first half when a fan entered the pitch and offered his back to Messi for his signature.

Although the 35-year-old megastar was taken aback by the fan's request, he obliged him and began scrawling his signature on the man's bare back.
But moments later, security personnel rushed towards him, and in their attempt to tackle the fan to the ground, they nearly barreled Messi over in the process.

The entire episode was caught on camera, with the video now going viral on social media. After being posted hours ago, the clip has raked in more than a million views on Twitter.
Several netizens slammed the security staff for nearly injuring Messi, especially at a time when the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner.

"When the security poses a greater injury threat than the fan," a Twitter user wrote.

"Securities ditched Messi even more than that fan," another added sarcastically.
