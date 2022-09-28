https://sputniknews.com/20220928/lionel-messi-makes-history-becoming-first-south-american-player-to-record-100-international-wins-1101300019.html

Lionel Messi Makes History Becoming First South American Player to Record 100 International Wins

Lionel Messi has a deep relationship with records both at the club and international level. While the Argentina superstar holds the record for most goals and... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scripted history on Tuesday night, becoming the 1st South American football player to register 100 international victories.Messi's massive feat came during Argentina's 3-0 demolition of Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up fixture in New Jersey in which the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a stunning brace after coming as a substitute in the second half.His first goal of the night came in the 86th minute as he dumbfounded Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake to send the ball past him deep into a corner.Three minutes later, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) frontman produced a second strike for the Albiceleste, delivering a stunning free-kick that went underneath Blake into the left side of the goal post.With his twin goals, Messi not only took his tally of goals for Argentina to 90 in 164 and secured a lopsided triumph for them but also moved them closer to Italy's world-record unbeaten streak of 37 consecutive matches.Roberto Mancini's side secured 37 wins on the trot from 2018 to 2021 highlighted by their first European Championship victory over England at Wembley last year.Argentina's unbeaten streak began back in 2019. During their sensational run, Messi and his boys have ended their country's international trophy drought by capturing the Copa America title in 2021 followed by the Finalissima trophy over Italy in June this year.

