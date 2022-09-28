https://sputniknews.com/20220928/moscow-donbass-kherson--zaporozhye-regions-made-conscious-free-choice-to-join-russia-1101315401.html
Moscow: Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Regions Made 'Conscious, Free Choice' to Join Russia
Moscow: Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Regions Made 'Conscious, Free Choice' to Join Russia
The referendums were held on September 23-27, with the Donbass Republics and liberated regions overwhelmingly voting to join the Russian Federation. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-28T14:43+0000
2022-09-28T14:43+0000
2022-09-28T15:14+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103689/76/1036897643_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_291d88873746264e0f59d1c02287a095.jpg
The Russian Foreign Ministry addressed the referendums on joining Russia, noting that people made their free choice.The ministry stressed that the votes were held in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, citing the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1975 Helsinki Accords and the 2010 ruling of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo.Over the past five days, voter turnout in the DPR, LPR, and Kherson region and Zaporozhye region far exceeded the threshold of 50% of registered voters. People were coming to the polling stations despite Ukrainian bombardments and the threat of terror attacks.The results proved major support for joining Russia among the voters: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic; 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic; 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region approved the decision to join the Russian Federation.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103689/76/1036897643_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2feb22292a90c665ba3dd713ed5c89fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine
Moscow: Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Regions Made 'Conscious, Free Choice' to Join Russia
14:43 GMT 28.09.2022 (Updated: 15:14 GMT 28.09.2022)
The referendums were held on September 23-27, with the Donbass Republics and liberated regions overwhelmingly voting to join the Russian Federation.
The Russian Foreign Ministry addressed the referendums on joining Russia,
noting that people made their free choice.
"The results of the vote speak for themselves: the residents of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye do not want to return to their old lives and have made a conscious and free choice in favor of Russia," the statement read.
The ministry stressed that the votes were held in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, citing the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1975 Helsinki Accords and the 2010 ruling of the International Court of Justice on Kosovo.
Over the past five days, voter turnout in the DPR, LPR, and Kherson region and Zaporozhye region far exceeded the threshold of 50% of registered voters. People were coming to the polling stations
despite Ukrainian bombardments and the threat of terror attacks.
The results proved major support for joining Russia among the voters: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic; 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic; 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region approved the decision to join the Russian Federation.