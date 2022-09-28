International
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
LIVE UPDATES: EU Refuses to Recognize Referendums in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
LIVE UPDATES: EU Refuses to Recognize Referendums in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
Preliminary results suggest that during the referendums, the voters overwhelmingly supported joining Russia. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: EU Refuses to Recognize Referendums in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions

28.09.2022
Preliminary results suggest that during the referendums, the voters overwhelmingly supported joining Russia.
The referendums have been held since Friday, September 23, and the polls were closed on Tuesday, September 27. The voter turnout in Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, as well as in the DPR and LPR far exceeded the threshold of 50% of registered voters despite the continued Ukrainian bombardment of the territories and the threat of terror attacks.
The results indicted major support for joining Russia: 99.23% in the Donetsk People's Republic, 98.42% in the Lugansk People's Republic, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region.
07:12 GMT 28.09.2022
Information on Nord Stream Incidents Points to Deliberate Actions - Top EU Diplomat

"The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines... Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all. All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

07:01 GMT 28.09.2022
Turkish Banks No Longer Using Russian Payment System Mir - Reports
Banks in Turkey are no longer using Russian payment system Mir, the NTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

State-owned banks in Turkey followed the lead of private ones and decided to stop using the Mir system, the broadcaster said. At the moment, there are no banks left in Turkey using the Mir system.
