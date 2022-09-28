Biden Asks About Late Congresswoman During Event on Nutrition

https://sputniknews.com/20220928/biden-asked-about-late-congresswoman-during-event-on-nutrition-1101319881.html
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden asked if late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in the audience as he addressed a huge crowd during the... 28.09.2022
18:31 GMT 28.09.2022 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 28.09.2022)
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden asked if late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in the audience as he addressed a huge crowd during the Wednesday event on hunger.
"Jackie [Walorski], are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Biden asked.
Walorski, who died in a car crash last month, was one of the organizers of the event.
The crash was highly publicized, and Biden even issued a statement back then.
Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will meet with her family this Friday.