Biden Asks About Late Congresswoman During Event on Nutrition

Biden Asks About Late Congresswoman During Event on Nutrition

"Jackie [Walorski], are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here," Biden asked.Walorski, who died in a car crash last month, was one of the organizers of the event.The crash was highly publicized, and Biden even issued a statement back then.Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will meet with her family this Friday.

